Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Somanth Temple in teal suit; check photos

Kangana Ranaut stepped out to seek the blessings and perform aarti at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The actress shared a series of pictures from her visit on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her trip. For her visit, Ranaut donned a beautiful teal blue salwar suit, made of tissue silk. Kangana Ranaut visited Somnath Temple recently.

In the photos dropped by the actress, she was also joined by a companion, who performed the rituals alongside her. Kangana’s temple visit came after her trip to Dwarka, Gujarat.

Kangana Ranaut’s Somnath visit

The Emergency actress was seen performing rituals inside the temple. What stood out in the pictures was Kangana’s simple yet elegant dress piece. Featuring a teal blue color with a hint of green, the ensemble included a border around the neckline, with printed designs all over. The pants were flared, with a designer golden border at the end. Ranaut carried a dupatta with her and draped it around her neck.

In the caption of the post, the actress wrote, “Aaj Baba Somnath ji ke darshan aur aarti ki, saath he aaj dhwaja pujan kar baba ke mandir mein dhwaja arpit karne ka saubhagya mila. Har har Mahadev.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Dwarka visit

As for Ranaut’s visit to Dwarka, the actress donned a powder pink saree with prints all over it. Sharing a clip from her religious visit, the Queen star wrote in the caption, “Aaj param punya Dwarika ji mein saare sansar ke swami Dwarikadhish ke darshan kiye, hamesha ki tareh unko milte he mann shant, shaleen aur unke prem mein magn ho gaya. Dwarikadhish ki kripa, prem aur bhakti sada bani rahe.”

In addition to her visits to the temples, the actress also took a safari in Gir and spotted lions. She also dropped photos with her nephew Prithvi, who was her companion throughout the Gujarat tour.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut last starred in Emergency, which was written and directed by her. As for the upcoming movies, she is set to star in Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3. According to a Deccan Chroniclereport, the script of Queen 2 has been finalized, and much like the original film, the movie will be shot in India and abroad.

As for Tanu Weds Manu 3, Aanand L. Rai has already written the script of the film, and it is expected to go on floors in 2026, following the release of his upcoming project, Tere Ishk Mein.

FAQs

Q1. What are Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming projects?

Ans. Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Q2. Is Kangana Ranaut a politician?

Ans. Yes. Kangana Ranaut is a Lok Sabha member.

Q3. What role did Kangana Ranaut play in Emergency?

Ans. Kangana Ranaut played the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency.