Disha Patani looks radiant in custom Manish Malhotra saree for wedding; Check it out

Disha Patani has often turned heads with her bold and modern looks. But this time around the actress draped herself in a custom Manish Malhotra saree, ahead of stepping out for a wedding. Disha Patani flaunts a gorgeous golden saree from Manish Malhotra.(Instagram/dishapatani)

With the color looking radiant, the Baaghi 2 star screamed royalty with the complete ensemble, which included a backless blouse and pearls all over the drape.

With the complete look, Disha oozed the old beauty charm, reminding fans of the actresses from the 90s era. Patani took to her Instagram to share pictures of her ensemble, while fans showered their love in the comments section.

Disha Patani’s old-school charm

Striking a balance between vintage and modernity, Disha’s outfit comprised several details that brought the whole look to life. The blouse looks pretty and includes beautiful threadwork with crystals on it, while the saree had a trail of pearls running all over. For the accessories, the movie star opted to go with a choker and matching dangling earrings. Patani threw her hair back in a braid and even added jewellery charms to her hair.

She added a stack of bangles on her wrist while also including a ring that complemented her other pieces of jewellery. For the makeup, the actress chose to keep it light but did highlight her eyes and lips.

As Disha posted the pictures on Instagram, her fans went on to express their thoughts over her look in the comments section.

“Oh my god! Chaand with golden rays,” one person wrote.

Actress Mouni Roy complimented her best friend and wrote, "My most beautiful."

Khushboo Patani also commented, “Such pretty sis.”

Meanwhile, Disha’s attendance at the wedding comes after two gunmen shot 10 bullets near her Bareilly home.

Following a complaint, police issued a weapons license to the actress’ father, Jagdish Patani, while also killing the suspects in a Ghaziabad encounter.

Disha Patani’s upcoming movies

Disha Patani has got her hands full for the upcoming weeks, as she continues to shoot for Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Additionally, the actress will be seen in an international film, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force. Kevin Spacey directs the film, which will be set in the action-thriller and supernatural genres. It is scheduled for release on December 20.

FAQs

Q1. What are Disha Patani’s upcoming projects?

Disha Patani will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Holiguards.

Q2. Was Disha Patani in Yodha?

Yes. Disha Patani acted in the movie Yodha.

Q3. Does Disha Patani have a sibling?

Yes. Her sister’s name is Khushboo Patani.