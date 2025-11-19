Vogue India cover spotlights cricketers Harmanpreet, Shafali, Deepti and Pratika

Fresh off their World Cup win, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Pratika Rawal arrived on the Vogue India set with the same clarity they carry onto the field. Vogue shared the cover on Instagram, celebrating a team that changed Indian sport at the stroke of midnight. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Pratika Rawal.(Instagram/vogueindia)

The mood on set, as Vogue described, was light and bright, with the four players stepping into looks styled by Divya Balakrishnan and photographed by Jacky Nayak.

In the comments, several fans said the players “look incredible” and that it was “about time Vogue featured them.” One user wrote, “The stylist did a fantastic job.” "These are the divas we deserve," wrote another one.

Many dropped comments calling the shoot “powerful,” “well deserved,” and “a proud moment.” Others highlighted how “women’s cricket is finally getting its spotlight,” and praised the styling.

Shafali, Harmanpreet, Deepti and Pratika: A breakdown of the looks

Shafali Verma wore an Ito sweatshirt and La Frangia shorts, both from Rosani. Her accessories included Crest rings by Viti Mittal, and she completed the look with leopard-print leather sneakers by Jeetinder Sandhu.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped into a neon green draped gown from Gaurav Gupta. Her jewellery included link earrings from Noya and a spiral ring by E3k. She paired the gown with Verity 100 embellished leather sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Deepti Sharma wore the Neo blazer and Neo pants from Line Outline. Her look included silver spiral earcuffs from Alasa, keeping the styling aligned with the structured, clean silhouette chosen for her.

Pratika Rawal wore a panelled midi dress with a curved bustier and a hand-embroidered flower by Gauri and Nainika. She added a ring by Rejuvenate Jewels and finished the look with Square-Toe BV Line Sandals from Bottega Veneta.

What Indian women’s cricket stars said?

In the Vogue feature, the players spoke about the whirlwind after their win, the celebrations that followed and the sudden shift into a space that often felt inaccessible to women cricketers in earlier generations. The shoot sat at the centre of that moment, merging the sport’s biggest cultural shift with a fashion statement crafted entirely through clear, documented credits.

Vogue India also shared more posts from the shoot, spotlighting the four athletes in a setup styled and produced by its in-house teams, keeping the focus on the designers and the athletes carrying their off-field presence with ease.

FAQs:

Which designers dressed the players for the Vogue cover?

Rosani, Gaurav Gupta, Line Outline and Gauri & Nainika.

Who styled the Vogue India shoot?

The looks were styled by Divya Balakrishnan.

Who photographed the cover?

Jacky Nayak shot the images.