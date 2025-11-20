Say my name: How wedding drinks have become personalised works of art

From shipnames turned into cheeky cocktail garnishes to names sneaking into spritzes, today’s drinks are less about mixology and more about identity. With cocktails christened with the couple's names to initials floating atop martinis and citrus peels branded with wedding hashtags, wedding drinks are turning into tiny love letters. What used to be a simple open bar is now a personalised showcase, where every tag, stirrer, and topper carries the couple’s identity. It’s intimate, fun and instantly Instagram worthy.

Custom acrylic drink stirrers are having a major moment by adding personality to every drink. From initials to wedding dates, stirrers are becoming the must-have bar accessory for couples who want their guests to notice every detail. Dhinal Lakhwani, the face behind Chocolate Store, which specialises in wedding stationery, says the demand has skyrocketed. “Couples want small touches that feel luxurious but still fun. Initial stirrers, especially, are a hit because they look great in photos and work for every drink,” she shares. Their sturdiness and variety of colours make them perfect for weddings, bridal showers, and even after-parties. “Guests even take them home as keepsakes,” Dhinal adds. It’s a tiny detail with visual impact, which is exactly what modern Instagrammable weddings thrive on.