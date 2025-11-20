Say my name: How wedding drinks have become personalised works of art

From shipnames turned into cheeky cocktail garnishes to names sneaking into spritzes, today’s drinks are less about mixology and more about identity. With cocktails christened with the couple's names to initials floating atop martinis and citrus peels branded with wedding hashtags, wedding drinks are turning into tiny love letters. What used to be a simple open bar is now a personalised showcase, where every tag, stirrer, and topper carries the couple’s identity. It’s intimate, fun and instantly Instagram worthy.
Custom acrylic drink stirrers are having a major moment by adding personality to every drink. From initials to wedding dates, stirrers are becoming the must-have bar accessory for couples who want their guests to notice every detail. Dhinal Lakhwani, the face behind Chocolate Store, which specialises in wedding stationery, says the demand has skyrocketed. “Couples want small touches that feel luxurious but still fun. Initial stirrers, especially, are a hit because they look great in photos and work for every drink,” she shares. Their sturdiness and variety of colours make them perfect for weddings, bridal showers, and even after-parties. “Guests even take them home as keepsakes,” Dhinal adds. It’s a tiny detail with visual impact, which is exactly what modern Instagrammable weddings thrive on.
Edible drink toppers, printed with food-safe ink on wafer or frosting sheets, are turning cocktails into canvases. These floating toppers are customised with illustrations, monograms, wedding hashtags, or even doodles referencing the couple’s story. CocktailPrints, founded by Sanjay Kumar, who offers custom drink toppers, shared, “What makes edible toppers special is how interactive they feel… Guests love the moment before the topper dissolves into the drink. It’s a fun blend of design and chemistry.” Perfect for both cocktails and mocktails, they’re especially popular during sangeets and receptions.
Perhaps the most classic form of bar personalisation, signature drinks named after the bride and groom continue to dominate wedding menus, but with a twist. Instead of basic “Bride’s Special,” couples today are choosing witty, punny, hyper-personal names that nod to their names, inside jokes, and cultural references. Think “Pehla Pehla Sour” “Simran Spritz,” “Nimboo Laage Jaa,” “Manish Mule,” or “Jalebi Gin-Tonic.” Some go even more personal with first-date references, pet names, or proposal locations, making their way into cocktail titles.
Hanging drink tags have quickly become one of the most elegant additions to modern wedding bars. These customised tags, clipped onto glasses, elevate the visual appeal of a bar counter and keep the couple on the tip of everyone’s tongue. The Cocktail Shop, one of the popular vendors offering these, offers customisation, letting you match your wedding aesthetic, from pastel florals to monograms, with your glassware. Durable, moisture-resistant, these tags can turn a simple mojito into something that will leave you on your guests' minds.
Garnish with an identity
Garnishes are the newest frontier of drink personalisation, from branded citrus peels and dehydrated edible flowers to carved fruit initials and monogrammed ice cubes; the garnish now carries as much meaning as the drink itself. Nikita Bhasin, a bride who opted for personalised garnishes, went for orange peels etched with her wedding hashtag:#NiKaydaVyah, the shipname she shares with her husband. “It felt like such a unique way to include our story,” she says. The engraving added a warm, rustic touch that guests couldn’t stop talking about. “People were holding their drinks up before every sip,” she laughs. Custom garnishes not only elevate presentation but also create memorable moments that stay with guests long after the wedding.