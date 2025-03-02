Menu Explore
PM Modi performs ‘rudra abhishek’ at Somnath Temple | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2025 08:59 PM IST

PM Modi performed darshan and prayed at the Shiva shrine, the first of the 12 jyotirlingas, located in Prabhas Patan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers and performed 'rudhra abhishek' at Gujarat's Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga temple.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit,(X (BJP))
PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit,(X (BJP))

Wearing a saffron kurta, PM Modi performed darshan and prayed at the Shiva shrine, the first of the 12 jyotirlingas, located in Prabhas Patan.

The puja comes after PM Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit.

After the temple visit, PM Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat for more than a decade, left for Sasan, the headquarters of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

Gir Wildlife is the only abode of the Asiatic lions, in the neighbouring Junagadh district.

Modi is scheduled to go on a lion safari and chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan on Monday to mark World Wildlife Day, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi extended his wishes to the people at the start of the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

The Prime Minister also paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol inside the premises of the temple.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India.

PM Modi also spoke about how Abbott, during a visit to the Dilli Haat venue in the national capital, enjoyed millets.

Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India's. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
