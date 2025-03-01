The world is keenly watching the 21st-century India: PM Modi

New Delhi: From semiconductors to aircraft carriers, we are now manufacturing everything, and the world is keenly watching the 21st-century India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the NXT Conclave at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NXT Conclave in Delhi on March 1 (PMO)

“Few years ago, I presented the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ to the nation, and today, we are seeing this vision turn into reality. Indian products like AYUSH products, yoga, millets, and turmeric have gained global recognition,” Modi said, also mentioning that products like Pulwama’s snow peas and Kashmir’s cricket bats are reaching international markets.

Also Read: Together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous, empowered: Modi

He discussed India’s growth and its expanding role on the global stage, highlighting how India is now “manufacturing everything from semiconductors to aircraft carriers.”

The world is keenly watching the 21st-century India, he added.

Dignitaries at the NXT Conclave on Saturday (PMO)

Modi took the audience on a journey through India’s transformation from being the world’s “back office” to becoming the “new factory of the world.”

“India is not just a workforce; we are a world force,” he said, emphasising India’s increasing role as an export hub, with global recognition of its electronic products and medicines.

Further emphasising India’s progress in the infrastructure sector, Modi mentioned the improved road networks and expressways that have spurred economic growth. He said that India’s rise in automobile and electronics production is due to systematic policies and effective governance. “India’s leadership in various sectors is the result of years of hard work and systematic policy decisions,” he added.

“India is not just a workforce; we are a world force,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (PMO)

On governance, Modi highlighted the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance,” which reduces bureaucracy and streamlines processes. He pointed out that filing an income tax return, once a complicated task, can now be done quickly. “Filing an ITR was a difficult task for an ordinary person, but today, it can be done in a few moments,” he said.

Speaking about India’s leadership in innovation and technology, he introduced the concept of “Indovation,” which means “innovating in an Indian way.” He cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, now being adopted by other countries, as an example of India developing solutions that are both affordable and accessible.

Also Read: If anyone has the capacity to make PoJK part of India, it is Modi: Union minister

He also mentioned India’s contributions to space exploration and digital infrastructure.

Modi referred to the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, saying, “The world witnessed India’s organising and innovating skills. The gathering of millions of people at the Kumbh amazed the world, showcasing India’s capability to organize such a large-scale event.”

“India is moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years,” he concluded.