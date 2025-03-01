Together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous, empowered: Modi

New Delhi: The government is working towards achieving two major goals: development in the agriculture sector and the prosperity of our villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity on March 1 (PTI)

Addressing a post-budget virtual webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity, Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and advancing rural development, urging stakeholders to help make ongoing schemes more effective.

“Our resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear. Together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered,” he said.

Modi added that agriculture is the “first engine of development” and that the budget reflects “continuity in policies while expanding the vision for a developed India.”

Highlighting the success of the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman Nidhi, Modi said that nearly ₹3.75 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of 11 crore farmers. “The annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 is strengthening the rural economy,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural production has risen from 265 million tonnes to over 330 million tonnes in the past decade (ANI)

He said agricultural production has risen from 265 million tonnes to over 330 million tonnes in the past decade. “We have announced the formation of PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in the budget and under this, focus will be on the development of 100 districts with the lowest agricultural productivity in the country.”

He urged stakeholders to study the outcomes of the Aspirational Districts programme and apply the insights gained to advance the initiative.

On pulse production, Modi said, “India has achieved self-sufficiency in chickpeas and mung, but there is a need to accelerate the production of pigeon peas, black gram, and lentils.” He added it is important to maintain “the supply of advanced seeds and promoting hybrid varieties” to increase production.

“Today, people have become very aware of nutrition; therefore, in light of the increasing demand for horticulture, dairy, and fishery products, significant investments have been made in these sectors,” said Modi, adding, “We have announced the formation of the Makhana Board in Bihar.”

Referring to the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, launched in 2019, he said, “This initiative has improved production, productivity, and post-harvest management in the fisheries sector, while investments in this sector have increased through various schemes, resulting in a doubling of fish production and exports.”

On rural prosperity, he said, “Under the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, crores of poor people are being provided homes.” He also mentioned that the Swamitva Yojana has granted “Records of Rights” to property owners.

He said, “We aim to create three crore Lakhpati Didis, with more than 1.25 crore women already reaching this milestone,” while discussing women’s empowerment.