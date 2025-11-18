Ayodhya airport ready to receive 80 chartered planes: Director

Ayodhya: Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple here on November 25, elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been put in place at the city airport, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VVIPs will attend the ceremony. (File)

Ayodhya airport director Dhirendra Singh said land management had been done for 40 to 80 chartered planes, which will be parked at nearby airports, however. He added that around a hundred additional CISF personnel would be deployed. Alongside a special lounge for the PM, six VIP lounges were being prepared for the chief minister, the governor, and other dignitaries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to review the arrangements on Tuesday.

The temple trust has requested invitees to reach Ayodhya on November 24. The trust has acquired 1,600 rooms in hotels, along with tent cities, to accommodate them. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said, “All guests have been asked to arrive on November 24. Entry for the event will be done between 7:30 and 9:00 AM on November 25,” he added.

Also, 50 beds in the Ayodhya medical college have been reserved, and around two dozen doctors, supported by a large team of paramedical staff, will be on duty. said Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta stated that preparations would be discussed with Trust officials and public representatives at a meeting in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in the presence of the chief minister. HTC