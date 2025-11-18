Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ayodhya airport ready to receive 80 chartered planes: Director

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:26 am IST

Ahead of the Ram Temple ceremony on Nov 25, Ayodhya has heightened security and logistics, preparing for VVIP arrivals and accommodations.

Ayodhya: Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple here on November 25, elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been put in place at the city airport, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VVIPs will attend the ceremony.

(File)
(File)

Ayodhya airport director Dhirendra Singh said land management had been done for 40 to 80 chartered planes, which will be parked at nearby airports, however. He added that around a hundred additional CISF personnel would be deployed. Alongside a special lounge for the PM, six VIP lounges were being prepared for the chief minister, the governor, and other dignitaries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to review the arrangements on Tuesday.

The temple trust has requested invitees to reach Ayodhya on November 24. The trust has acquired 1,600 rooms in hotels, along with tent cities, to accommodate them. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said, “All guests have been asked to arrive on November 24. Entry for the event will be done between 7:30 and 9:00 AM on November 25,” he added.

Also, 50 beds in the Ayodhya medical college have been reserved, and around two dozen doctors, supported by a large team of paramedical staff, will be on duty. said Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta stated that preparations would be discussed with Trust officials and public representatives at a meeting in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in the presence of the chief minister. HTC

News / Cities / Lucknow / Ayodhya airport ready to receive 80 chartered planes: Director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Ahead of the Ram Temple flag hoisting ceremony on November 25, extensive security and logistical measures are in place in Ayodhya, including arrangements for 40 to 80 chartered planes and a deployment of additional CISF personnel. Prime Minister Modi and other VVIPs will attend, with accommodations secured for guests. Background discussions involve local officials and the temple trust.