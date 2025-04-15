Sonam Kapoor’s Dior Fall Show 2025 look in Kyoto is a dreamy ode to Japan’s cherry blossoms. See pics

Sonam Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Dior Pre-Fall 2025 presentation in Kyoto, making a fabulous entrance in a stunning Dior look. Rocking a gorgeous design by Maria Grazia Chiuri, she looked like a living piece of art, with soft pastel hues and cherry blossom-inspired florals that beautifully matched the calm energy of Kyoto. (Also read: Namaste Japan! Sonam Kapoor gears up for Dior Fall 2025 show in Kyoto in tailored suit, Sakura-themed makeup ) Sonam Kapoor dazzles in cherry blossom-inspired look at Dior Pre-Fall 2025 show. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Stuns at Dior Fall Show 2025

Rhea recently shared breathtaking pictures of Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, captioning them, "@sonamkapoor this evening for the @dior Pre-Fall 2025 presentation in Kyoto wearing @dior Pre-Fall 2025 designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri." As Dior's brand ambassador, Sonam graced the event alongside other distinguished guests, held at the iconic Tō-ji Temple in Kyoto.

For her look, Sonam appeared nothing short of a masterpiece, as if she stepped right out of a beautiful painting. Her outfit featured soft pastel shades and a sheer fabric that hugged her body in all the right places. The short neckline and frill detailing along the side added just the right amount of drama. The enchanting pink floral patterns, reminiscent of Japan's cherry blossoms, brought an extra layer of elegance. To complete the look, she layered it with a sleek black cape.

How she styled her elegant look

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, multiple rings adorning her fingers, a black Lady Dior bag and a pair of high heels. Assisted by makeup artist Arti Nayar, she got decked up in pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, she tied her luscious tresses into a neat middle-parted bun.

Speaking about attending the show, Sonam said, "Japan has always held a special place in my heart. I have fond memories of visiting Kyoto with my husband a few times after our wedding and we've met some amazing and warm people. This year, returning as the Dior ambassador makes this trip all the more special."

"It's no secret that Dior spares no effort in crafting unforgettable shows that are rich in style that blends with cultural authenticity. The Dior Pre-Fall 2025 Show in Japan is no exception. Maria Grazia Chiuri has curated a breathtaking collection that weaves together Japan's rich heritage and Dior's timeless legacy."