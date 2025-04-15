Namaste Japan! Sonam Kapoor gears up for Dior Fall 2025 show in Kyoto in tailored suit, Sakura-themed makeup

Sonam Kapoor is in Japan for the Dior Fall 2025 show in Kyoto. The actor shared pictures of her new Dior look before the fashion spectacle and captioned her Instagram post, “Namaste [Japan] Looking forward to the show tomorrow @dior.” Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a Dior look.

Serving power dressing goals!

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and celebrity stylist Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam's pre-show look features a tailored all-black ensemble that speaks volumes for elegant power dressing. Rhea and Abhilasha dressed Sonam in a black double-breasted jacket, a matching skirt, and a contrasting white shirt - playing with the monotone shades. Let's decode the ensemble.

Decoding the ensemble

The black Dior jacket features a collared neckline, a double-breasted closure on the front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a flared design on the cuffs, front patch pockets, a tailored fitting, and a matching black belt to cinch the waist. Sonam wore the blazer over a classic white shirt, with the cuffs peaking out from the jacket - showing off stylish cufflinks.

Sonam completed the ensemble with a matching black skirt featuring a calf-length midi hem, a boxy A-line silhouette, and a tailored design. She accessorised the head-to-toe Dior look with a luxurious white Lady Dior top handle bag, several rings, Sakura earrings, gold hoop earcuffs, black pumps, and a gold bun accessory.

The Sakura-themed makeup

The Sakura of Japan are well known around the world for their radiant, delicate and transient beauty, and Sonam incorporated the same in her makeup. She chose a bright pink blush, matching eye shadow, a fuchsia pink lip shade, and ombre Sakura nails. She completed the glam with winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, a side-parted sleek twisted bun, and glowing highlighter.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor became the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior last year.