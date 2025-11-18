Aneet Padda enjoys Paris adventures: Eiffel Tower, cafes, music, and a heartfelt message for her family

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda treated her fans to glimpses of her Paris getaway on Tuesday, sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram. From quaint cafes and live music performances to iconic shots at the Eiffel Tower and a series of playful selfies, Aneet’s vacation photos captured the essence of the City of Light. Aneet Padda's Paris vacation photos resonated with fans, who admired her lovely pictures and love for her family

Aneet Padda shares gorgeous pictures from Paris

Alongside the pictures, she penned a touching note about missing her family, which read, “Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, I missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have.”

Fans react

Fans quickly flocked to comment, with many praising her warmth and affection. One wrote, “This is so wholesome. The way you talk about your family feels so full of love.” Another commented, “Ma’am, you just cured my overthinking with these pics, instant peace ,” while one cheekily added, “Dekho chaand nazar aa gaya. (I see my beautiful moon)”

Aneet Padda's career so far

Saiyaara has become a true box-office phenomenon, redefining success for a romantic newcomer film. Directed by Mohit Suri, the Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda musical drama has grossed a staggering ₹581 crore worldwide, with ₹412 crore from India and ₹169 crore from overseas. In just 11 days, it crossed ₹400 crore, surpassing Kabir Singh to become the highest‑grossing Indian love story ever.

Looking ahead, Aneet Padda is set to headline Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, part of the Maddock Horror‑Comedy Universe. The release is scheduled for 24 December 2026, and the project is already generating excitement for its unique blend of supernatural fun. Director Amar Kaushik revealed that he decided to cast Aneet after watching her performance in Saiyaara, believing she was a perfect fit for the role’s mix of strength and vulnerability.