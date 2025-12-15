Emily in Paris season 5: Release date in India, plot, cast, and all details about the new season

Netflix has confirmed that Emily In Paris Season 5 will premiere in India on December 18, 2025. All ten episodes will drop at once, continuing the platform’s full-season release pattern for the series. The announcement came months after Season 4 concluded with several unresolved personal and professional threads for its central character, Emily Cooper. Emily in Paris season 5 India release date(Netflix)

The new season resumes with a wider European backdrop, while keeping Paris firmly in focus.

Emily in Paris season 5 release timeline and setting

Season 5 was officially greenlit in September 2024. Netflix later confirmed that the upcoming chapters would split time between Paris and Italy, reflecting a shift in Emily’s work responsibilities. While Rome features prominently, the move is not positioned as a permanent relocation. Paris remains the narrative anchor.

Series creator Darren Star told Deadline in 2024 that “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent - in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent - move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

Where the story stands in Emily in Paris season 5

At the end of Season 4, Emily found herself at a crossroads. Professionally, she stepped into a leadership role as Agence Grateau expanded operations beyond France. Personally, her relationships remained unsettled.

Season 5 follows Emily as she balances assignments between Paris and Italy, where new expectations bring early complications. According to the show’s official synopsis, a major professional decision backfires, creating fallout that affects both her career standing and personal connections. The season places emphasis on reassessment of ambition, loyalty, and long-term priorities, rather than clean resolutions.

What’s next for Emily, Gabriel and Marcello

Emily’s dynamic with Marcello, introduced in Season 4, continues into the new episodes, according to Tudum. At the same time, her complicated history with Gabriel is not fully closed. Star has previously noted that while circumstances have changed, unresolved emotional threads remain part of the story.

Lead actor Lily Collins has also indicated that Season 5 leans into the consequences of Emily’s choices. “There’s a sense of her letting go - literally and figuratively - of some of the weight she’s carried. She’s living life a bit more freely and carelessly, even if she still has her stressful moments,” Collins said.

Emily in Paris season 5 cast: Who’s back and who’s new

Collins returns as Emily Cooper, alongside familiar faces including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Eugenio Franceschini reprises his role as Marcello.

Also read: New K-dramas arriving on Netflix in January 2026: From Can This Love Be Translated? to Undercover Miss Hong

New additions this season include Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, and Minnie Driver, each stepping into roles tied to Emily’s expanding professional circle, per Deadline reports.

Emily in Paris season 5 India release date

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives on Netflix in India on December 18, 2025, continuing Emily Cooper’s story across Paris and Rome with fresh conflicts and familiar faces.