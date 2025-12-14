New K-dramas arriving on Netflix in January 2026: From Can This Love Be Translated? to Undercover Miss Hong

Netflix opens 2026 with a small but varied slate of Korean dramas, leaning on romance, fantasy and crime-driven storytelling. From a classic rom-com setup to a supernatural love story and an undercover financial thriller, January’s releases cover familiar territory while pairing it with dependable star power. Undercover Miss Hong has 16 episodes.(YouTube/ tvN DRAMA)

Here is what is arriving early next year.

1. Can This Love Be Translated?

Release date: January 16, 2026

Episodes: 12

Genre: Romantic comedy

The first K-drama to land on Netflix in 2026 is Can This Love Be Translated?, a rom-com led by Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung. Originally expected toward the end of 2025, the series now anchors Netflix’s January lineup.

The story follows Joo Ho-jin, a skilled multilingual interpreter who is assigned to work closely with top actress Cha Moo-hee. From the outset, the two clash over their sharply different views on love and relationships. Their professional dynamic quickly becomes a source of awkward moments and verbal sparring, which forms the backbone of the show’s humour.

2. No Tail to Tell

Release date: January 16, 2026 (weekly)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Fantasy, romance

Arriving the same day, No Tail to Tell continues Netflix’s collaboration with SBS and adopts a weekly release model, with new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday.

Kim Hye Yoon stars as Eun Ho, a gumiho or a nine-tailed mythical being who is destined to become human. The problem is, she wants no part of that future. Comfortable with eternal youth, Eun Ho spends her time enjoying the pleasures of the human world, avoiding responsibility altogether.

3. Undercover Miss Hong

Release date: January 17, 2026 (weekly)

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, crime

Closing out the month is Undercover Miss Hong, a comedy-crime drama that brings Park Shin Hye back to Netflix through its ongoing partnership with tvN. She plays Hong Geum Bo, a supervisor at a financial regulatory agency who is sent undercover after suspicious fund movements are detected at Hanmin Securities. Taking on the identity of Hong Jang Mi, a 20-year-old high-school graduate, she infiltrates the company from the inside.

Things grow complicated when she encounters Sin Jeong U, the firm’s CEO and a man from her past. His shock at her resemblance to someone he once loved adds a personal layer to an already risky operation. The series balances investigative stakes with emotional history, unfolding through weekly Saturday and Sunday episodes.