Vin Diesel hints at footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fast & Furious debut; everything to know

Diesel shared the update on Instagram on Friday, posting a photo with Ronaldo. Both are seen giving a thumbs-up in the image. “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one,” Diesel wrote. “We wrote a role for him…”

Vin Diesel has suggested that football star Cristiano Ronaldo could be joining the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor and producer said a role has been written for Ronaldo as part of the planned final film in the series.

Final film plans The 11th Fast & Furious film is expected to serve as the franchise’s finale. Diesel has previously shared details about the project, including its release window and creative direction. At Fuel Fest in June, Diesel said the film is scheduled for release in April 2027, a date he agreed upon with Universal Studios after setting specific conditions.

“Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. … The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fan base,’” he said.

Diesel explained that the film would return to Los Angeles, refocus on car culture and street racing, and revisit a key emotional arc from earlier films. “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner,” Diesel said. “That is what you’re going to get in the finale.”

Paul Walker’s legacy Brian O’Conner was portrayed by Paul Walker, who died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, while Fast & Furious 7 was still in production. The character appeared in the film’s closing scene through CGI, visual effects and the involvement of Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, who helped complete around 350 shots.

The final sequence showed Dominic Toretto and Brian sharing a quiet moment before driving off in separate directions. Visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri later spoke about the care taken to complete the scene.

“There really wasn’t room to let anything slip. It was too important to complete the story in respect to Paul’s memory — to make sure that when you watched it, you didn’t think about any of the work that we did,” he said. “If you were a fan, you were watching Paul’s performance and saying goodbye.”