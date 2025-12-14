'Messi should've gone to Farah Khan's house like Ed Sheeran': Filmmaker tickled by hilarious take after Kolkata chaos

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi likely did not expect the chaotic welcome he received in Kolkata, the first leg of his India tour, on Saturday. Fans ran loose, threw garbage on field, broke chairs and ran riot, upset at the mismanagement at the event. At this, someone on the internet quite rightly suggested that they should have simply let filmmaker Farah Khan take charge. Farah Khan hosted Ed Sheeran at her home in 2017; Lionel Messi got a chaotic welcome in Kolkata on Saturday.

Farah Khan would have done a better job

A hilarious tweet on the situation read, “Lionel Messi should've just gone to Farah Khan's house like Ed Sheeran.” Farah reacted to the post and wrote, “I swear.”

Back in 2017, Farah threw a lavish house party for British singer Ed, something the country talked about for days. She invited other Bollywood stars, who all hung out with Ed, no chaos, no drama, no rioting.

Back in 2021, Farah also spoke about the party and said, "My cousin who works as a lawyer in a music company told me that Ed wants to come to India and wants to experience a Bollywood party. I swear on my children, I had no idea, who Ed Sheeran is. I thought he would be my cousin's friend, but my cousin and aunt asked me to host a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and asked about him, he told me that he is the number 1 singer. We started as a small party, but I didn't realize that Ed is so famous, as everyone started calling me that they want to attend the party. So it turned out to be a big bash," she said.

Farah's post.

Videos from the celebration showed Ed Sheeran dancing bhangra with actor Shahid Kapoor. Several other Bollywood celebrities were also in attendance, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

It would have really been something to watch Messi shake a leg with Katrina Kaif. However, he did meet Shah Rukh and his son AbRam in Kolkata for a short while before the infamous event.

What happened at Messi's event in Kolkata?

Lionel Messi’s much-hyped appearance in Kolkata descended into chaos after fans alleged that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, denying ticket-holders a clear view of the World Cup-winning star. Tensions rose further when Messi reportedly left the venue early, sparking protests at the Salt Lake Stadium.

According to reports, angry spectators hurled plastic bottles and chairs onto the field, damaged tents and a goalpost, and some breached security. Police resorted to mild force to control the situation. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose later said the event organiser had been arrested, while opposition parties accused the Trinamool Congress government of mismanagement.