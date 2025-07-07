Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 interior decor tips to instantly elevate your entire room with vases, the quiet luxury trend taking over homes

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Move over flowers, vases are the new art pieces in town. Check out these 5 vases that are the real showstoppers in home decor and interior design right now.

When we think of floral decor, we often focus only on the flowers but today, the vase is gaining attention as an important part of the display. A vase is not just a container, it can be a beautiful art piece on its own.

Not just for flowers: 5 ways the new vases are making a solo statement in home decor, interior design.(Images by Pinterest)
Not just for flowers: 5 ways the new vases are making a solo statement in home decor, interior design.(Images by Pinterest)

Made from materials like hand-blown glass, porcelain, marble or even gold-plated metals, these vases offer a personal and aesthetic feel. Their quality ensures they last a long time and work well across seasons and occasions, adding value beyond just holding flowers.

Reflecting personal style and enhancing the room’s look

Choosing the right vase allows you to express your personal style. Whether it is a classic ceramic, a sleek modern glass or a bold metallic vase, each piece tells its own story and adds personality to your space.

Table Centerpieces like a beautiful vase or fresh flowers set the mood(Photo by Pixabay)
Table Centerpieces like a beautiful vase or fresh flowers set the mood(Photo by Pixabay)

Vases with interesting shapes and textures can create focal points in a room, even when empty. They enhance the aesthetic of a room by bringing in natural touches and offering a fresh, elegant look that fits any interior, from minimalistic to extravagant.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhaye Gupta, CEO and Founder of Rabyana Design, shared, “I think a vase isn’t just something to hold flowers, it’s so much more than that. I see it as a statement piece, almost like a piece of art that brings character to a space. It reflects who you are and when chosen well, it can completely change the mood of a room. Even the simplest bunch of flowers feels special when placed in the right vase. It’s not just about decoration, it’s about creating a feeling.”

The demand for unique vases is growing, as more people want to express their personal style through décor. A well-selected vase reflects individual taste, whether it is a classic ceramic design, a modern glass piece or a bold metallic creation.

A thoughtfully curated mix of botanical-printed vases can elevate the aesthetics
A thoughtfully curated mix of botanical-printed vases can elevate the aesthetics

 

Textured surfaces, unusual shapes and mixed materials add personality and make vases decorative even when empty. This trend encourages people to use vases as standalone pieces of art that contribute to the overall feel of the room.

Tips to create stunning floral arrangements

  1. Matching the right vase with your flowers is key to a beautiful display.
  2. Tall, slender vases work well with long flowers like lilies, creating a graceful vertical effect.
  3. Wide and shallow vases highlight lush, full blooms like peonies or hydrangeas, giving a rich and abundant feel.
  4. Mixing different vase styles, shapes and sizes can add a dynamic look that feels natural and artistic.
  5. You can even let vases shine on their own, without flowers, by switching them with the seasons. This way, the vase stays a constant source of beauty and creativity in your home.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 5 interior decor tips to instantly elevate your entire room with vases, the quiet luxury trend taking over homes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On