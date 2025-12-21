Ishaan Khatter walks the ramp for Anamika Khanna in a classic black-white ensemble with a modern twist. Watch

Ishaan Khatter turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the 2025 Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Amid the success of Homebound, the 30-year-old rocked the ramp in a visually spectacular dress that featured a classic silhouette with a modern twist. Ishaan Khatter at the 2025 Blenders Pride Fashion Tour(Instagram/fdciofficial)

Ishaan Khatter turns showstopper

Ishaan Khatter wore an ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna. It was a white, see-through, long-sleeve, draped t-shirt paired with black trousers. He also wore long hanging metallic chains around his neck. A metal belt shone bright on his waist. (Also read: Inside Tara Sutaria’s early Christmas bash with stunning décor, lavish festive feast and glamorous party looks. See pics )

“Hey, this is Ishaan, and I just walked for Anamika Khanna at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour powered by FDCI,” Khatter said after his walk. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also uploaded a few of Khatter’s photos from the event on Instagram.

“Ishaan Khatter (@ishaankhatter) for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour powered by FDCI presents FUTURE IS CRAFTED by AK|OK Anamika Khanna,” FDCI captioned the post.

Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards

Ishaan Khatter’s movie, Homebound, which was released worldwide on September 26, has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. Among other notable films nominated under this category are Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, and Germany’s Sound of Falling.

Homebound is about two childhood friends from a small village in North India, who dream of becoming police officers. Pressure and struggles hurt their friendship as they near their goal. The movie takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the how the two friends struggle to reach home.

Homebound starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles. Khatter played one of the protagonists, Mohammed Shoaib Ali, in the film.