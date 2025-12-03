Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in yellow, embroidered Anamika Khanna outfit

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the We The Women event on Sunday, November 30, in a look that immediately cut through the crowd. She wore a mustard-toned Anamika Khanna ensemble with a strapless, sculpted bodice and delicate embroidered motifs placed across the front. The outfit carried the designer’s usual mix of structure and softness, with the lower half dropping into a fluid pleated fall. Janhvi Kapoor wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble at the We The Women event, in Mumbai,(PTI)

The floral detailing sat almost like hand-painted work, giving the outfit a finer edge without dipping into anything dramatic. She kept the styling sharp - turquoise earrings, a slick hairdo and minimal accessories.

The Homebound actor also kept her makeup minimal - a basic soft base with a natural finish, defined brows, a dusty rose lip tint and a light shimmer on her eyelids.

Janhvi Kapoor's recent Elie Saab look

Janhvi’s We The Women appearance came on the heels of another style moment - her Elie Saab Spring 2025 gown from an earlier event last month. She wore a sequin-heavy piece that played with a soft watercolour print along the hem. The gown held a fitted bodice and a clean drop through the skirt, letting the shine do most of the work. The Dhadak star chose Rosé Breeze Earrings by the House of Yarané and a ring by Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers as accessories.

Janhvi paired it with a matching crystal clutch, keeping in with the colour scheme. She also draped a scarf around her neck that matched the print on the gown.

Janhvi Kapoor's Paris fashion moment

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor had also turned heads in Paris, where she wore a vintage Ungaro Parallèle mini dress from the Fall/Winter 1987 archive. The black-and-silver floral piece came with a low square neckline, full puffed sleeves and a gathered, body-skimming silhouette.

Janhvi paired the dress with sheer fishnet stockings, a vintage bag and a soft fur stole, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, giving the piece a quiet 80s edge without tipping into costume.