Janhvi Kapoor commands attention in a mesmerising Elie Saab gown, pairs it with matching scarf for an elegant look

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a look that pretty much owned the moment the second she arrived. The actor wore a long gown with sequin by Elie Saab from the designer’s Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. The dress shimmered with every small shift and it looked like a sophisticated dress that is perfect for a special evening. Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a shimmering Elie Saab Spring 2025 gown with a matching crystal clutch(Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)

More about Jahnvi's dress

Elie Saab’s designs usually land somewhere between graceful and dramatic, and this one sits right in that sweet spot. The gown has a soft, watercolour-like print along the hem, a fitted bodice and a gentle flow down the length - nothing sharp, nothing loud, just an effortless kind of luxury. The runway version had impact, but Janhvi gave it a different energy. More grounded. More fluid.

She also carried the matching embellished clutch – echoed the shimmer of the gown without trying to steal focus, keeping the look cohesive from top to bottom.

Jewellery that keeps the balance right

Her accessories stayed intentionally light. Janhvi wore Rosé Breeze earrings by House of Ayrane and a delicate ring from Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. The jewellery did not compete with the dress. It simply added a small lift - just enough sparkle to catch the light without pushing the outfit into overdone territory. The overall result felt polished but still relaxed.

Here is how Jahnvi Kapoor wore her makeup

The actor's makeup sat in that sweet spot where nothing feels forced. Just a warm, lived-in glow that made her skin look fresh instead of layered. A little shimmer on the lids, lashes brushed up enough to open the eyes, and a soft nude lip.

Her hairstyle stayed easy - long waves left loose, which actually made the whole look land better. That bit of ease balanced out the sparkle in the dress. It kept everything from slipping into 'too much' category and let the dress take the spotlight.

This is not the first time Janhvi has leaned into international couture, but this look felt like it fit exactly where she is style-wise right now – confident, sleek, and not afraid of a little shine.