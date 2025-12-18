Exclusive| Karan Johar on Homebound getting shortlisted at Oscars: I remember screaming loudly…

Filmmaker Karan Johar cannot find words to express his happiness as his production, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted at the 98th Academy Awards. The next step, in it's Oscars journey, will be getting nominated.

“I don’t think words can describe what I feel. From the very beginning, this film has been such an overwhelming journey for us. I remember when we had got the call when we had been selected at Cannes, I had screamed loudly in joy. I did the same on Tuesday night!,” he shares with HT City.

The journey ahead is surely an uphill task. But Karan adds, “I am elated, excited, nervous, stressed. I know how tough the competition is. Homebound is one of the 15 special films. It just makes me feel proud that my name is attached to this important relevant film. Neeraj Ghaywan is truly the man of the moment.”