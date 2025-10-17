French biochemist shares ‘how to live forever,’ says this 1 simple habit can add 7-10 years to your life

Everyone wants to live a long, healthy life, but with so many wellness trends and health hacks, it can be hard to know what really works. From fasting and diet fads to supplements and extreme routines, people are constantly searching for the secret to longevity. But according to French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author Jessie Inchauspé, there's one strategy that consistently proves its worth. (Also read: French biochemist shares ‘simple meal hack’ that can reduce blood sugar spikes by up to 70% ) Exercise outweighs fasting for longevity, says biochemist Jessie Inchauspé. (Instagram/@glucosegoddess)

Does fasting really extend lifespan

She wrote in her October 13 Instagram post, "Fasting is not a magic bullet. Thanks to 25-year long studies on monkeys that started in the 80s, we know that if monkeys eat an unhealthy diet, then fasting makes them live longer. BUT when they already eat a healthy diet, fasting makes no difference at all to their lifespan," Jessie wrote in the caption.

"What's the best thing to do if you want to live longer?" asks Jessie. "For a long time, people believed that fasting or caloric restriction would extend their lifespan. Now, thanks to studies done on monkeys, we know that's not really the case. The data is not so conclusive. Fasting does not automatically lead to a longer lifespan at all," she explains.

What actually helps you live longer

"You know what does lead to a longer lifespan? Exercising. Studies show that if we exercise regularly, we can live up to 7 to 10 years longer than someone who does not exercise. So if you want to live longer, the first thing you need to do is exercise three times a week. That is the solution. Fasting is not nearly as powerful as exercise," Jessie adds.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.