Fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares why exercise is crucial for kids: ‘Not just about health and fitness’

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - is shedding light on why exercise is important for kids, with the benefits going beyond health and fitness . In an Instagram video shared on February 27, he explains how the impact of exercise extends far beyond physical wellness, shaping resilience, discipline and long-term character development.

Exercise is often spoken about in the context of physical fitness - stronger muscles, better stamina and improved overall health. But its value, especially for children, extends far beyond the body. Regular physical activity can quietly shape character, teaching lessons about effort, patience , discipline and resilience that mirror how the real world works. From learning to cope with discomfort to understanding that progress takes time, exercise can become a powerful training ground for life itself.

Embracing discomfort According to Raj, exercise is one of the healthiest ways to help children learn how to sit with discomfort in a safe, structured and sustainable way. Life inevitably brings challenges and unease - something adults understand well - but many children today are shielded from situations that test their resilience.

He explains, “Exercise is a great way to experience this discomfort in a safe and sustainable manner. Lifting weights, holding a plank, doing cardio, repping till it burns, all of these things are opportunities to embrace discomfort, opportunities to put themselves in a place where they're not comfortable and learn from it, opportunities to practice physical and mental resilience.”

Learning hardship The fitness trainer emphasises that hardship is an inevitable part of life, and meaningful success often requires pushing through moments of difficulty. While most adults recognise this truth through lived experience, children may not always have the same exposure to challenge. Raj believes exercise can bridge that gap.

He elaborates, “It will teach them that they need to do hard things if they want to accomplish something. Getting through a very hard workout, setting a goal and achieving it, completing a task. All of these things are not just random chores. These are incredible opportunities - opportunities to experience hardship and build fortitude.”

Delayed gratification In today’s fast-paced world, the desire for instant gratification is stronger than ever - and children are growing up at the centre of it. With technology, streaming platforms and 10-minute delivery services, almost everything is available at the tap of a screen. As a result, the ability to wait, persist and work steadily towards a long-term goal can easily take a back seat. Exercise, notes Raj, offers a powerful counterbalance.

He explains, “Everyone wants everything right away today. This is true for us adults too, but it is even more true for our kids because this is the only world they know. A world where everything happens right then and right there, whenever they want it, wherever they want it. Exercise will teach them to wait, to be patient, to trust the process, to fail and still keep going, to work towards something larger that they will get much later. This is a very important character building quality and will serve them well for many, many years to come.”

The fitness trainer concludes, “Exercise is not just about health and fitness. It is a simulation of life itself. A ready-made character building tool available to you to help prepare your kids for life, the raw and real life that they're going to have to deal with no matter what. So make sure they build the habit and make sure they embrace it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.