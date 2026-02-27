Struggling with daily acidity? Yoga expert shares a breathing technique to calm digestive discomfort
Acidity, reflux and heartburn can be daily struggles for many people. However, Riya stresses that it shouldn't be normalised.
For many people, acidity, heartburn and acid reflux have quietly become a part of daily life - an uncomfortable but “normal” aftermath of meals, stress or irregular routines. However, persistent digestive discomfort should not be ignored or accepted as routine. While medication can offer temporary relief, certain yoga and wellness practices may help address the root causes by calming the nervous system and supporting healthier digestion.
Riya Vyas, founder of Unalome Yoga & Wellness Studio, Delhi and the co-founder of SOL Wellness, has shared a breathing technique or pranayama that can offer relief for those struggling with daily acidity, reflux and heartburn. In an Instagram video shared on February 26, the yoga and wellness expert breaks down the health benefits of this pranayama, while also offering a clear, step-by-step guide on how to practise it correctly for maximum effect.
Pranayama for acidity
If you struggle with heartburn, acidity or acid reflux, Riya recommends incorporating a simple daily pranayama practice into your routine. She explains that this breathing technique is believed to cool the digestive system by activating the “Ida Nadi” - the energy channel associated with calming and restorative functions - and may help neutralise excess acidity in the body naturally. This breathing technique, known as Chandra Bhedi Pranayama, is best practised in the Vajrasana position, according to the yoga expert, as this seated posture further supports digestion and promotes a sense of calm.
How to perform the pranayama?
Riya advises beginning in a comfortable cross-legged position - or ideally in Vajrasana - with your hips supported on a soft cushion to keep the spine upright and relaxed. To practise Chandra Bhedi Pranayama, gently close the right nostril and inhale slowly through the left. Then switch, closing the left nostril and exhaling through the right. The yoga expert recommends repeating this controlled, mindful pattern of breathing for five to 10 rounds to help cool and calm the system.
Here are Riya’s instructions: “Sit in any comfortable, cross-legged position. I like to sit in Vajrasana, with my bottoms on a softer pillow. The Pranayama technique is called Chandra Bhedi Pranayama. We inhale from the left nostril and we exhale from the right. Let’s do it together. Take the right hand, fold your first two fingers, block your right nostril with the thumb. First, exhale the air from there. Then inhale, breathe in from left, block left, exhale from right. Try to do the practice for at least five to 10 rounds and if you can increase it, then increase it to two to three minutes.”
Benefits
The yoga instructor highlights that the combination of Vajrasana and Chandra Bhedi Pranayama is a simple but powerful practice that can improve your digestive health.
Vajrasana (the thunderbolt pose)
According to Riya, Vajrasana is one of the rare yoga postures that can be safely practised after meals. She explains that the seated pose aids digestion by regulating blood circulation, supporting smoother gut function and helping to neutralise excess acid in the stomach.
She states, “Vajrasana is one of the very few yoga postures you can do right after meals. It improves digestion, increases blood flow to the abdominal area, and helps reduce bloating and acid build-up.”
Chandra Bhedi Pranayama (left nostril breathing)
The wellness expert explains that this simple pranayama activates the body’s cooling, calming energy, helping to soothe the nervous system and dial down excess internal heat - a common trigger for acidity. She adds that it may also help balance ‘pitta’ in Ayurvedic terms, which is often considered an underlying factor in hyperacidity and digestive discomfort.
She explains, “Its a very simple pranayama which activates the ‘Ida Nadi’, the cooling channel within the body, lowers down the ‘pitta’, it cools down your digestive system and releases the heartburn, the acidity and the acid reflux within the body, when you do the practice on a regular basis.”
Beyond pranayama, Riya advises taking a closer look at your daily habits - from meal timings and portion sizes to the types of foods you consume and your overall level of physical activity. She concludes, “This isn’t just about managing symptoms. It’s about teaching your body to digest peacefully instead of reacting with discomfort. Small daily practices create long-term balance. If acidity has become “normal” for you, it doesn’t have to be.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
