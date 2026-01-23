Clear your throat frequently? US doctor warns you shouldn't ignore this, shares 7 ways to manage acid reflux

Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining why frequent throat clearing isn’t as harmless as it seems - and why it should not be ignored. In an Instagram video shared on January 20, the physician explains that repeatedly ignoring this symptom can allow chronic inflammation to go unchecked, which over time may increase the risk of developing oesophageal cancer .

Clearing your throat once in a while may seem harmless - a reflex you barely think twice about. But when it becomes frequent or persistent, it can be your body signalling an underlying problem that shouldn’t be ignored. In some cases, repeated throat clearing is linked to untreated acid reflux , which can quietly irritate the throat and oesophagus over time. Left unmanaged, this ongoing inflammation may increase the risk of more serious complications, making early attention and reflux control far more important than most people realise.

Can frequent throat clearing cause cancer? According to Dr Sood, having to clear your throat all the time does not cause cancer but it can be a sign of a condition that should not be ignored. It may feel harmless at first, but it can signal chronic irritation higher up in the throat. When left unaddressed over time, this persistent irritation can progress to Barrett’s oesophagus, a precancerous condition that significantly increases the risk of oesophageal cancer.

The physician explains, “One common cause is silent acid reflux, also called laryngopharyngeal reflux, where stomach contents travel upward and irritate the throat and voice box even without classic heartburn. The key distinction is that throat clearing itself does not cause oesophageal cancer, but long-standing untreated reflux can repeatedly injure the lining of the oesophagus over many years. That ongoing irritation can lead to something called Barrett's oesophagus, a condition where the oesophageal cells change in response to acid exposure. Barrett's doesn't mean cancer, but it does increase the risk of developing oesophageal cancer over time.”

Ways to manage acid reflux Dr Sood highlights that persistent symptoms of heartburn need medical attention and can appear as “chronic throat clearing, hoarseness, a sensation of a lump in the throat, cough, or sour taste, even if you never feel heartburn.” He outlines the following ways to manage acid reflux: