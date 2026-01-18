Maryland doctor shares cheat sheet to manage nighttime acid reflux: ‘Stop late-night eating’

GERD can cause acute discomfort in an individual and can usually be managed with lifestyle changes and medicine. Taking to Instagram on January 18, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, highlighted five such ways that can counter the effects of GERD.

Acid reflux is a common disorder in which stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, irritating its lining and causing heartburn . According to the Mayo Clinic website, if the condition occurs repeatedly over time, it is known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD in short.

1. Stop late-night eating Dr Sood suggests eating the final meal of the day at least three hours ahead of bedtime. “Short dinner-to-bed intervals are associated with higher GERD risk,” he noted. “Lying down soon after eating allows acid to travel upward and clear more slowly, worsening nighttime reflux and cough.”

2. Elevate the head of the bed Elevating the head of the bed is a recommended method to deal with nocturnal GERD. Research has shown symptoms to improve after implementing the change, likely because “gravity reduces overnight oesophageal acid exposure,” shared Dr Sood. This often results in waking up fewer times at night and experiencing less reflux-related cough.

3. Swap fried/spicy foods with lean protein and vegetables Fried foods that are loaded with fats and spicy foods can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and delay the emptying of gastric juices, thereby increasing the risk of acid reflux. Lean proteins and vegetables are less likely to do so. “Plant-forward diets are associated with lower GERD incidence,” observed Dr Sood.

4. Use alginate after meals According to Dr Sood, alginate therapies improve GERD symptoms more than placebo or antacids. Alginates are a compound found in seaweed that forms a gel-like barrier between the stomach and oesophagus and prevents the stomach acid from flowing backwards, as per the Cleveland Clinic website. Trials have shown benefit even in patients with persistent symptoms, shared Dr Sood.

5. Use famotidine as needed/prescribed Famotidine is an H2 blocker drug that reduces gastric acid and is commonly used as needed for mild or intermittent GERD. “Bedtime H2 blockers can reduce nocturnal acid production and help targeted nighttime symptoms,” noted Dr Sood.

