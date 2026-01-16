Do you experience heartburn often? Yoga expert shares 8 asanas to ease that burning sensation in the chest naturally

Ever felt a sudden burning in your chest after a meal or a sour taste creeping up your throat? Digestive issues show up in more ways than one. Heartburn and indigestion are often brushed off as 'normal,' but they are actually signs that the digestive system is struggling to function smoothly. From weakened digestive muscles to improper movement of food and acid, several internal factors can trigger this uneasy feeling. While medication offers quick relief, gentle yoga asanas can also help by calming the nervous system, improving blood flow to digestive organs, and supporting the natural movement of food through the gut.. Try these yoga poses to soothe acid reflux and reduce indigestion. (Adobe Stock)

Best yoga poses to ease heartburn and indigestion "Digestive discomfort like heartburn and indigestion often arises from stress, poor posture, irregular eating habits, or weak digestive fire (agni)," Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute, tells Health Shots. Practice these poses slowly, preferably on an empty stomach or at least 3–4 hours after meals, to see quick results.

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose) Vajrasana is one of the few yoga poses that can be done after meals. It improves digestion by increasing blood flow to the stomach and intestines, helping reduce acidity and heaviness. How to perform it:

Sit on your heels with knees together and spine upright.

Place palms on thighs and relax shoulders.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

Stay for 2–5 minutes without strain. 2. Malasana (Yogic squat) This pose gently compresses the abdomen, stimulating digestive organs and supporting bowel movement, which helps ease bloating and heartburn. How to perform it:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hips.

Lower into a squat, keeping heels on the floor if possible.

Bring palms together at the chest.

Lift the chest and breathe steadily for 30–60 seconds. 3. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose) “Pawanmuktasana helps release trapped gas and reduces abdominal pressure, making it especially helpful for bloating and post-meal discomfort,” says Dr Yogrishi. How to perform it:

Lie on your back and bend both knees.

Hug your knees into your chest.

Gently rock side to side.

Breathe deeply for 5–10 breaths. 4. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist) This seated twist massages the abdominal organs, improving digestion and easing sluggishness without aggravating acid reflux when done gently. How to perform it:

Sit with legs extended.

Bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh.

Twist gently toward the bent knee.

Hold for a few breaths and switch sides. 5. Balasana (Child’s pose) Balasana relaxes the nervous system and helps reduce stress-related acidity by encouraging deep, calming breaths. How to perform it:

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels.

Fold forward, resting your torso on your thighs.

Place your forehead on the mat.

Breathe slowly for 1–2 minutes. 6. Marjaryasana–bitilasana (Cat–cow pose) This flowing movement increases circulation to digestive organs and relieves abdominal tension, supporting smoother digestion. How to perform it:

Come onto hands and knees.

Inhale, arch the spine (cow).

Exhale, round the spine (cat).

Move slowly for 8–10 rounds. 7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose) A gentle bridge pose that stimulates digestion and improves blood circulation while reducing sluggishness. How to perform it:

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Place feet hip-width apart.

Lift hips gently while pressing feet down.

Hold for a few breaths, then release. 8. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining bound angle pose) This restorative pose deeply relaxes the abdomen, soothes the nervous system, and helps calm acid reflux symptoms. How to perform it:

Lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together.

Support knees with cushions if needed.

Place one hand on the belly.

Focus on slow, long exhalations. As Dr Yogrishi notes, these yoga poses can help restore digestive balance. Avoid strong inversions or intense backbends during acidity episodes, and focus on consistency over intensity.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)