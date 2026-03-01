Did you know what happens if you sleep for ‘6 hours per night for 2 weeks'? Hyderabad neurologist explains

Sometimes, even the amount of sleep that one gets and considers themselves well rested is biologically insufficient. Taking to X on February 27, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, highlighted what happens if one gets six hours of sleep instead, for two straight weeks.

While we physically rest as we sleep, it is very much an active process internally as the body repairs the day’s wear and tear in this period. With modern life getting increasingly busy for the average person, sleep deprivation is a condition that many face and even embrace willingly.

The popular perception of a healthy lifestyle comprises being active as much as possible, eating healthy and working out. Thus, it stands to reason that one vital component gets missed out by most: sleep.

Impact of sleeping 6 hours at night According to Dr Kumar, an individual is likely to feel physically fine after sleeping for only six hours every night. However, that may not truly be the case.

“In controlled studies, people restricted to six hours of sleep per night for two weeks performed cognitively like they had stayed awake for 24 to 48 hours straight,” the neurologist stated in his post.

The most concerning fact that the study revealed was that the participants did not notice the difference and “believed they were functioning normally.” This is because sleep deprivation does not make an individual feel “drunk.” Instead, it makes a person feel confident.

However, the brain shows significant changes. They are as follows:

Reduced attention span

Slower reaction time

Impaired working memory

Poorer decision-making How long does a person need to sleep? Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep every night, not only because it is comfortable but because their cognitive health depends on it, shared Dr Kumar.

According to the neurologist, sleeping every night for six hours is not a productivity hack. It is cumulative neurological stress. While an individual may not notice the decline, the brain is sure to take note.

“Sleep is not optional maintenance,” he added. “It is daily brain repair.”

The number of hours an individual needs to sleep per day, based on their age, according to the Mayo Clinic, is listed as follows:

Infants (4 months to 12 months): 12 to 16 hours

1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours

3 to 5 years: 10 to 13 hours

6 to 12 years: 9 to 12 hours

13 to 18 years: 8 to 10 hours

Adults: 7 or more hours Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.