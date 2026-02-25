Neurologist shares 6 warning signs of a ‘rusty brain’: From increased irritability to trouble focusing
Do you feel like your brain is getting rusty, slow and sluggish? You are not as sharp or quick on your toes as you usually are, and your thoughts feel hazy. Is something you should worry about, or could it indicate a neurological condition?
We asked Dr Vinay Goyal, chairman of neurology and neurosciences at Medanta in Gurugram, about who revealed how one can improve their lifestyle through some daily practices. But he assured it is not a disease but rather a dip in mental sharpness. “This sensation of our brain ‘getting rusty’ isn't a specific neurological disease in the traditional sense, but rather a spectrum of cognitive dullness or decline in mental sharpness,” he explained.
He further defined mental dullness, “It manifests as reduced alertness, slower processing speed, or difficulty focusing.”
What causes a rusty brain?
There is not one but many everyday habits that affect your brain health. Dr Goyal outlined these habits:
1. Chronic sleep deprivation: Consistently insufficient or poor-quality sleep deprives the brain of vital restorative processes.
2. Poor nutrition: Diets high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats, lacking essential nutrients, deprive the brain of necessary fuel and building blocks.
3. Chronic stress: Prolonged exposure to stress hormones like cortisol can damage brain cells and impair memory and learning.
4. Lack of physical activity: Exercise is crucial for blood flow to the brain and the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), vital for brain health.
5. Social isolation and lack of mental stimulation: An inactive social life and absence of novel mental challenges lead to reduced cognitive engagement.
6. Excessive screen time: Over-reliance on digital devices can reduce attention spans and impair deep thinking.
Symptoms
The signs that your mental sharpness is reducing are subtle at first. Over time, the neurologist noted, they become more prominent. Here are some symptoms he listed which demonstrate that you may have a rusty brain:
- Difficulty concentrating or maintaining focus
- Frequent memory lapses, not just for names but for recent events
- Slower processing speed or taking longer to grasp new information
- Trouble with problem-solving or making decisions
- Reduced creativity and initiative
- Increased irritability or fatigue, especially after mental exertion.
Who is more likely to suffer from mental dullness?
While anyone can suffer from low periods of mental sharpness, certain demographics and lifestyle choices make individuals more susceptible to its pervasive effects.
Dr Vinay Goyal listed these groups of people to be more vulnerable than the rest:
1. Ageing individuals: Naturally, as we age, there's a physiological decline in some cognitive functions, though lifestyle can significantly mitigate its impact.
2. Individuals with sedentary lifestyles: Those whose routines involve minimal physical activity are at higher risk due to reduced blood flow and oxygen to the brain.
3. High-stress professionals: People in demanding jobs, particularly those involving long hours and high pressure, often suffer from chronic stress and sleep deprivation, directly impacting cognitive health.
4. Individuals with chronic health conditions: Those managing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or unmanaged thyroid issues are more prone to cognitive decline due to systemic effects on brain health.
5. Individuals with unhealthy dietary habits: People consistently consuming diets poor in nutrients and rich in inflammatory foods are at a higher risk of brain fog and reduced mental acuity.
6. Individuals with mental health concerns: Depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders can profoundly impact concentration, memory, and overall cognitive function.
Management
No need to be worried, as with some intentional lifestyle changes, you can manage the dip in mental sharpness. Here are some tips from the neurologist to help keep your brain sharp:
- Prioritise quality sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of restorative sleep nightly to allow the brain to cleanse and consolidate memories.
- Adopt a brain-healthy diet: Focus on whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats (like Omega-3s), fruits, and vegetables. Reduce processed sugars and unhealthy fats.
- Regular physical activity: Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, which boosts blood flow and neurogenesis.
- Stress management techniques: Incorporate practices like meditation, mindfulness, yoga, or deep breathing to mitigate the harmful effects of chronic stress.
- Continuous learning and mental stimulation: Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as learning a new language, playing instruments, reading, or solving puzzles.
- Maintain social connections: Active social engagement fosters cognitive health and emotional well-being.
Dr Goyal cautioned that if any symptom is worsening or continuing, then it is best to consult a neurologist or your general physician.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
