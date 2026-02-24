Neurologist shares 7 common habits we do daily that are silently harming our brain: Sitting for more than…
Habits like screen scrolling, lack of exercise, unmanaged blood pressure, chronic stress, and snoring can harm brain health, according to neurologist Dr Sudhir.
Our brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger, and every process that regulates our body.
Therefore, it is important to ensure that we practise brain-healthy lifestyle practices not only to boost our longevity, but also our overall wellbeing. However, every day we practise habits that harm our brains in the long term. Also Read | Can long-distance running increase your risk of colon cancer? Maryland doctor explains what runners should know
7 common habits silently harming your brain
In a post shared on X, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, highlighted 7 common habits we often practise daily that seem harmless but are damaging the brain. “Things Your Brain Hates, But You Do Daily. As a neurologist, here are 7 common habits silently harming your brain,” Dr Sudhir wrote, sharing the post.
1. Sleeping less than 6 hours
We all know that getting at least 8 hours of sleep each night is beneficial for the brain. But what happens when your sleep schedule dips below 6 hours? According to Dr Sudhir, sleeping less than 6 hours leads to memory decline. Moreover, our reaction time slows down, and our chances of having a stroke also rise.
2. Sitting for 8–10 hours
A sedentary lifestyle is not only harmful to your body but also damages your brain, according to the neurologist. With much of the workforce working from home or sitting at a desk for long hours, it is important to understand the associated health risks. Dr Sudhir warned that sitting for 8–10 hours increases cardiovascular disease and higher dementia risk.
3. Constant screen scrolling at night
Dr Sudhir noted that constantly scrolling the screen at night may seem harmless, but it might be damaging your brain. According to him, mindless scrolling leads to melatonin suppression and poor deep sleep.
4. Skipping exercise
If you skip working out regularly, the neurologist noted that it could reduce BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), a brain growth factor. According to the National Institutes of Health, BDNF plays an important role in neuronal survival and growth, serves as a modulator of neurotransmission, and participates in neuronal plasticity, which is essential for learning and memory.
5. Uncontrolled BP/sugar
If you don't control your blood pressure or sugar levels, it could damage your brain. The neurologist claims that it leads to silent small vessel brain damage and higher stroke risk.
6. Chronic stress
Chronic stress also impacts our brains. Dr Sudhir warns that it could lead to a shrinking of the hippocampal volume.
7. Ignoring snoring
Lastly, if you snore while you sleep, don't ignore it. Dr Sudhir warns that it could mean possible sleep apnea, which could lead to brain fog and increased stroke risk.
“Your brain ages faster from lifestyle than from birthdays. Move more. Sleep better. Protect your brain,” the neurologist emphasised.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
