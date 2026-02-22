Obstetrician reveals vital nutrients every expecting mother should include in diet to support brain, growth, immunity

After a baby is born, a mother takes special care of their newborn's diet. From breastfeeding to introducing the first foods, everything is strategically planned to ensure nothing hinders the baby's development.



Maternal nutrition is important during pregnancy!

But the actual nourishment begins in the womb, right from conception and throughout the various trimesters. In that sense, expecting mothers need to be especially diligent about their pregnancy diet and include nutrients that support key areas of the baby's development.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Radhika Nyati, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, infertility specialist, Indore, to understand which nutrients are non-negotiable for fetal health, nutrients that can shape lifelong outcomes. It puts maternal nutrition in a new light, reminding us why it is so critical for a child's growth, development and long-term well-being.

“What a mother consumes profoundly influences her child's health, not just at birth, but for their entire life,” she reiterated. “Modern science clearly shows that a mother's diet lays the essential foundation for her child's growth, brain development, and immune system for decades to come." The gynaecologist pointed to the importance of ensuring adequate intake of nutrients to avoid deficiencies, as well, which may impede a child's physical and cognitive development.

Challenge of hidden hunger Dr Radhika Nyati revealed how hidden hunger is a concern in maternal health. Hidden hunger occurs when a mother eats enough calories but lacks essential vitamins and minerals. Even without obvious signs, these deficiencies can still exist and affect the baby's major areas of development.

“Many women globally, and in various regions, face anaemia due to low iron,” the doctor alerted. There are also reports of widespread low levels of crucial nutrients like Vitamin D and B12 among women. “The existing deficiencies mean that many mothers start pregnancy without the full nutritional reserves needed to support a rapidly developing baby.”