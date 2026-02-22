Obstetrician reveals vital nutrients every expecting mother should include in diet to support brain, growth, immunity
Expecting? Know which nutrients are non-negotiable during pregnancy so that your baby's health is well taken care of.
After a baby is born, a mother takes special care of their newborn's diet. From breastfeeding to introducing the first foods, everything is strategically planned to ensure nothing hinders the baby's development.
But the actual nourishment begins in the womb, right from conception and throughout the various trimesters. In that sense, expecting mothers need to be especially diligent about their pregnancy diet and include nutrients that support key areas of the baby's development.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Radhika Nyati, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, infertility specialist, Indore, to understand which nutrients are non-negotiable for fetal health, nutrients that can shape lifelong outcomes. It puts maternal nutrition in a new light, reminding us why it is so critical for a child's growth, development and long-term well-being.
“What a mother consumes profoundly influences her child's health, not just at birth, but for their entire life,” she reiterated. “Modern science clearly shows that a mother's diet lays the essential foundation for her child's growth, brain development, and immune system for decades to come." The gynaecologist pointed to the importance of ensuring adequate intake of nutrients to avoid deficiencies, as well, which may impede a child's physical and cognitive development.
Challenge of hidden hunger
Dr Radhika Nyati revealed how hidden hunger is a concern in maternal health. Hidden hunger occurs when a mother eats enough calories but lacks essential vitamins and minerals. Even without obvious signs, these deficiencies can still exist and affect the baby's major areas of development.
“Many women globally, and in various regions, face anaemia due to low iron,” the doctor alerted. There are also reports of widespread low levels of crucial nutrients like Vitamin D and B12 among women. “The existing deficiencies mean that many mothers start pregnancy without the full nutritional reserves needed to support a rapidly developing baby.”
Essential Nutrients for a baby’s development
A baby needs a wide array of nutrients for proper development. When these are missing, the impact is direct and can be lasting. Here are some of the nutrients the doctor shared for each major development area:
1. Brain and nervous system:
- Nutrients like Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA) and Choline are critical for the baby's brain and eye development, affecting intelligence, memory, and eyesight.
- Iodine is essential for the developing nervous system.
- Folic Acid and Vitamin B12 are crucial for brain development and preventing birth defects.
2. Growth and structure:
- Iron helps carry oxygen to the baby, supporting overall growth.
- Vitamin D and Calcium are vital for building strong bones and teeth.
- Zinc supports rapid cell growth and DNA creation, which is fundamental for healthy physical development.
3. Immune system:
- A range of nutrients, including Protein, Zinc, and Vitamin D, help build a strong immune system for the child, protecting them from illness early in life and beyond.
Lifelong effects of poor nutrition
When these key nutrients are lacking during pregnancy, the consequences can extend far beyond infancy. Here are some side effects, as listed by Dr Nyati:
- Reduced growth: Leading to lower birth weight and related health issues.
- Cognitive challenges: Potentially affecting a child's learning abilities and performance.
- Weakened immunity: Making children more vulnerable to sickness.
- Increased chronic disease risk: Early nutritional patterns can even influence the likelihood of developing conditions like diabetes and heart disease later in life.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
