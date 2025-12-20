Faridabad cardiac surgeon explains why pregnancy is tough on your heart: ‘Most demanding physiological test…’

Pregnancy is a major milestone in a woman's life, emotionally, mentally, physically and financially. While a lot of preparation is underway, one aspect that may not be as prominent is the extraordinary stress pregnancy places on the heart. Being aware of this strain and seeking proper medical guidance helps to ensure that both mother and baby remain safe and healthy through pregnancy. Pregnancy can impact your heart health in more ways than one, making it vital to be aware of the possible issues. (Pixabay)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sameer Bhate, senior consultant and head of cardiac surgery at Amrita Hospitals, Faridabad. He revealed that pregnancy poses a serious challenge to heart health.

"As a cardiac surgeon, I have learned that pregnancy is not just an emotional or social milestone—it is one of the most demanding physiological tests the human heart ever faces, he remarked.

Why does pregnancy pose a challenge to heart health?

Heart health is affected, especially for those with pre-existing heart ailments. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So how is pregnancy physically taxing for a woman's body, adversely impacting the heart health? As per the cardiac surgeon, pregnancy majorly increases the heart's workload.

He said, “During pregnancy, a woman’s blood volume increases by nearly 40 to 50%. The heart pumps faster and harder to supply oxygen to both mother and fetus. Cardiac output rises significantly, and blood pressure dynamics shift across trimesters.”

But Dr Bhate assured that a healthy heart is normally able to adapt. The problem occurs when one is ailing, suffering from other comorbidities. He remarked, “For a heart already burdened by disease, however, the added stress can become clinically significant.”

Who is at risk?

Hypertension is one of the causes. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Bhate further highlighted certain conditions that can make pregnancy especially strenuous for the heart, including congenital heart disease, valve disorders, chronic kidney disease and hypertension. He explained that without close monitoring, subtle symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, and palpitations are often mistaken for normal pregnancy-related changes, allowing underlying heart conditions to progress silently.

The cardiac surgeon also shared the case of Mahlet from Ethiopia, who underwent a mitral valve replacement at 24. Over the years, four pregnancies placed a strain on her heart and the implanted valve. They deteriorated faster. By her early forties, she developed severe valve failure and required a very complex heart surgery. So while pregnancy did not cause the condition, it did, in fact, escalate the progression.

This means women with cardiovascular comorbidities need to be extra careful. The surgeon's advice is that they should seek pre-pregnancy counselling, regularly keep in touch with both a cardiologist and obsterician, monitor and report symptoms, follow medications and plan the delivery at a hospital equipped for high-risk cardiac care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.