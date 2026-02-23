Can long-distance running increase your risk of colon cancer? Maryland doctor explains what runners should know

Physical exercise has long been known as absolutely essential for maintaining good health. However, when a 2025 study revealed a possible link between extreme endurance running and colon cancer, it left many stunned. Running provides many proven health benefits despite recent theoretical findings, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

Also Read | Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains how to spot sudden cardiac arrest vs heart attack; shares what to do to save lives

While the claim does appear concerning, it should not immediately scare one away from long-distance running, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

Taking to Instagram on February 23, Dr Sood explained what the study actually found, and why details matter while interpreting such findings.