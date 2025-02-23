11-minute video on human genetics can make people more accepting of others, reveals new study

Want to make the world a friendlier place? It could be as simple as watching a short video. A recent study in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that an 11-minute clip about our shared genetic heritage can make people more accepting of those from different countries. It's a quick but powerful way to reduce prejudice and foster a sense of global unity. Study shows short video on genetics reduces prejudice and promotes unity worldwide. (Freepik)

The research was driven by concerns over rising nationalism and bias against outsiders. With many leaders pushing exclusionary narratives, negative stereotypes continue to spread. However, this study suggests that reminding people of our deep connections could be a simple and effective way to promote understanding. (Also read: Looks or kindness? New study reveals how feminist beliefs shape your dating preferences )

Can learning about genetics reduce prejudice?

Most people greatly underestimate how similar we all are. Research shows that the average person thinks different races share only about 68% of their genes, but the Human Genome Project reveals a different truth: we're actually 99.9% genetically identical. The tiny genetic variations that exist are mostly within populations, not between them, and the differences we use to define race account for just 1/200th of 1 percent.

Research links shared genetic knowledge to increased acceptance across nations. (Pixabay)

With this in mind, researchers wondered: Could learning about our shared genetics make people more accepting of those from other countries? If people realised how alike we really are, they might start seeing others as part of a larger "us" rather than a separate "them." This shift in perspective, re-categorisation, could be a simple yet powerful way to reduce prejudice.

What was the study

To test this idea, researchers conducted three studies with participants from New Zealand and the UK. They divided them into two groups: an experimental group and a control group. In Study 1, 123 European New Zealand university students took part. Study 2 had 93 European participants from the UK, while Study 3 expanded to 150 UK participants of varying ages. Before the experiment, everyone completed surveys measuring their attitudes toward people from other countries, their views on social dominance, and the belief that inequality between groups is acceptable. These served as a baseline for comparison after the intervention.

The experimental group watched an 11-minute video debunking the idea of genetic racial differences. It highlighted findings from the Human Genome Project, emphasising that humans share 99.9 percent of their genes. The video also had interactive multiple-choice questions to reinforce key points, like asking participants what percentage of genes all humans share.

Study shows 11-minute clip can change attitudes towards people from other countries.(Pexels)

The control group watched a different 11-minute video about how learning music affects a child's brain. This video was chosen to match the experimental video in length and engagement but had no connection to genetics or intergroup relations. It also included interactive questions to keep participants involved.

After watching their assigned videos, participants completed the same questionnaires again to measure any changes in their attitudes. By comparing responses before and after the videos, researchers assessed whether the genetics video influenced the perceptions of people from other countries.

Results and future research

Across all three studies, the results were clear, participants who watched the genetics video showed significantly more positive attitudes towards people worldwide, including Americans. Their scores improved more than those in the control group, and the effect was consistent across different locations and age groups, proving the video's impact was widespread and reliable.

While the video improved attitudes toward outgroups, it didn't change participants' views on social hierarchy. This suggests that learning about shared genetics made people more accepting of others but didn't shift their broader beliefs about inequality.

For future research, scientists suggest testing whether the video works by reducing essentialist beliefs, such as the idea that groups have deep, unchangeable differences. They also want to explore if similar videos could reduce biases beyond nationality and race, such as political divides in polarised societies.