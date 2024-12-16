Boomer travel to Noctourism: 2025 travel trends will be all about breaking stereotypes

As the curtain draws on 2024, gear up for 2025 with a travel bucket list that’s teeming with adventure, fun, and exploration. The 2025 travel scene is surprising and has a lot in store, as it's all about defying conventions and reimagining travel in a whole new way. They also resonate with the prevailing lifestyle trends. Booking.com’s research predicts nine travel trends for 2025 that revamp the entire spirit of wanderlust, untethered and bold. 2025 travel trends are unique, bold and brave.(Shutterstock)

Noctourism

Astrophile and selenophile rejoice! Night sky travel or Noctourism is set to trend in 2025. Travellers will be increasingly drawn to darker sky destinations over daytime travel. With a preference for cosmic and astronomical locations, travellers are looking for unique experiences under the stars. According to the research data, 62% of travellers are considering visiting destinations with darker skies. The most sought-after experiences include star bathing, star guides and other once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events.

Climate change and concerns about skin health are also set to shape this trend, with many travellers opting for cooler temperatures to avoid harsh daytime heat and protect their skin from UV rays. Furthermore, there's also growing love for the peaceful, natural ambience of the night, with some travellers preferring destinations with low light pollution to enhance their stargazing experience.

Passport to immunity

People are becoming more health-conscious, and this is reflected in their travel trends as well. Vacations are no longer just about leisure, fun, or relaxation; they are increasingly centred around health and wellness. The shift toward healthier lifestyles is driving this trend, as people seek ways to improve their wellbeing and extend their lifespan. 60% of travellers are interested in longevity retreats that focus on long-term well-being rather than temporary fixes. Popular therapies include body vibration, red light therapy, cryotherapy, and stem cell treatment.

AI -Alternative Itineraries

Artificial intelligence is widely used in travel and 2025 sees an even more customised usage of AI for travel itineraries. To get a more authentic experience of their destination, travellers will take the recommendations, personalised to their taste.

Whenever any underrated location goes viral on social media, it gets overcrowded. To avoid this, travellers will gatekeep and avoid tagging locations when visiting lesser-known destinations to maintain the sanctity of the underrated gem. But some travellers would have second thoughts about visiting a place they can’t tag on social media. The social media behaviour depends on the type of social media user as well. Technology usage evokes mixed opinions from travellers, but whatever it is travellers will use technology more responsibly.

Multigen Megatrips

The family trips will include all the generations.(Shutterstock)

Parents have always been seen as holding back, deemed as boring and postponing all the fun, with only the sole focus of saving for the future. Looks like 2025 is all about breaking the norm as parents relax and go on trips. They are choosing to ‘Spend Kids' Inheritance’ (SKI) by splurging on unforgettable trips rather than saving for their children's inheritance. What’s even more surprising is that this trend is not solely for your parents’ generation- the Gen X. Even your grandparents agree. Travellers would prefer to invest in a once-in-a-lifetime vacation rather than leave money behind, with 49% of baby boomers and 40% of the Silent Generation (over 80) agreeing, as per the research.

Does it sound too harsh? Well, worry not as per the prediction, this trend will become more gentle next year as older generations help younger ones by paying for family vacations. This way, they can create cherished memories together instead of just adding to bank accounts. Travel in 2025 will bring all the generations together as more multigenerational vacations are set to rise.

Boyz II Zen

Men are moving away from the norm of staying stoic to appear macho. 2025 will see this trend as male travel prioritizes mental wellbeing. These trips will become more about "boys' vacations," strengthening bonds among men. Male travellers are moving away from "bro culture" clichés and embracing trips to relax, reduce stress, improve mental health, and foster personal growth. This trend is not only driven by men but also by women, who encourage them to embark on trips with all-male friends.

Ageless Adventures

Older generations will embark on adrenaline-fueled trips.(Shutterstock)

Older generations are reclaiming adrenaline reminding that true adventure knows no age. Nearly a quarter, almost 23% are interested in adventure vacations, a significant increase from 10% in 2024, with many eager to push beyond their comfort zones. Boomers are choosing adrenaline-filled activities like horseback riding, wine raves, canoeing on large rivers, and even hiking mountain ranges.

Neuroinclusive Navigation

Travellers will advocate for more inclusive and accessible travel. Neurodivergent travellers will push for more inclusive travel experiences, using emerging technologies to meet their unique needs. Technology will play a crucial role in easing travel anxiety, with many interested in AI tools for real-time travel updates, delays, and finding quieter spaces in airports and hotels. A major push for progress in 2025 sees 69% advocating for industry-wide initiatives that better connect their needs with airlines and accommodations.

Vintage Voyaging

All things vintage will see a comeback with vintage travel. As people foster a sustainable mindset, they are interested in visiting thrift stores. Gen Z in particular will lead the trend of buying vacation outfits from thrift stores. Vintage shopping is now more than just a trend, it's a way to bring home unique cultural, vintage pieces as souvenirs while making eco-conscious and budget-friendly choices.

The Gate Escape

In 2025, the airport will become part of the vacation experience, as travellers look for entertainment and unique amenities before they even board the plane. Gen Z and millennials are leading this trend as both generations consider an airport when choosing a destination. They're shifting away from the traditional stress of air travel and opting for more indulgent amenities like sleep pods, spas, and even Michelin-star restaurants. They don’t fret over losing the flight as a missed connection could turn into a luxury ‘slay-over.’

