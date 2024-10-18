Did you know a healthy gut is essential for healthy skin? A flood of viral videos on Instagram root for the same, backed by health experts who claim that toxins that are not cleared from the body often get deposited in adipose fat tissue in the skin, which can lead to acne, discolouration and accelerated ageing. Boost skin health by fixing your gut first: Surprising foods that give you a radiant glow, flawless skin (Photo by Shutterstock)

Gut Health = Skin Health?

In a recent video on Instagram, Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and a health and science creator on social media, shared, “If you want to improve your skin health, then you need to add gut health to your skincare routine. For example, we know that eating colourful foods rich in carotenoid pigments like tomatoes, carrots, and peppers has been shown to induce a very small but noticeable golden glow to the skin, and obviously, these same foods are also fibre-rich and antioxidant-rich, which benefits the gut lining and your gut bacteria.”

The Secret Weapon for Flawless Skin

Insisting viewers and skincare freaks to understand how your gut microbes can manipulate your skin health too, Dr Karan Rajan explained, “Children with eczema have, on average, a reduced number of good gut microbes, and new studies suggest that probiotics containing a mixture of lactobacilli and bifidobacterium can actually improve eczema symptoms in children. You may also be able to modulate your skin health through your diet by increasing consumption of prebiotics, a specific type of fibre.”

He elaborated, “Prebiotics can support specific types of good bacteria, which means an increased production of natural anti-inflammatory compounds. This can alter the immune system and could help to reduce inflammation in the skin. Whilst there's no specific food that you can eat for better skin health, you can't go wrong with increasing your intake of not just plants but those high in prebiotics, as well as those with a variety of colours, so you get a diversity of anti-inflammatory plant chemicals, in addition to essential skin-supporting nutrients like vitamin A, C and E.”

Your diet exerts a profound influence on your gut microbiota. Hence, health experts recommend the consumption of a rainbow of plant-based foods to encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, while prebiotics (found in foods like garlic, onions and bananas) serve as nourishment for the beneficial microorganisms in your gut. Including these in your diet can bolster the population of "good" bacteria.

One of the most effective ways to understand your gut microbiota is through microbiome profiling, where you can make informed decisions about dietary and lifestyle changes to promote a healthier gut. In specific cases, probiotic supplements may be beneficial; however, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating supplements into your routine.

It is no secret that reducing stress, engaging in regular exercise and ensuring adequate sleep can have a positive impact on your gut microbiota and overall health. Health experts caution that chronic stress, in particular, can disrupt the balance of your gut bacteria.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.