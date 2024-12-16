Selfish ‘seat squatters’ travel trend stirs up flight drama: Redditors share their most awkward encounters

When it comes to booking flights, some travellers are all about planning ahead and carefully selecting the perfect seat to ensure a comfortable journey. Others? They're more laid-back, happy to just go with the flow and see where they end up. However, a new trend, dubbed "seat squatters," has been gaining attention on social media, with passengers calling out those who occupy seats that were assigned to someone else. (Also read: 'Sleep divorce’ is new travel trend: Why couples are choosing to ‘break up’ at bedtime while on vacation ) Seat squatters trend spark debate among airline passengers on social media.(Freepik)

Reddit users share stories of seat squatters

Gary Leff, a Virginia-based travel industry expert and the author of the blog View From the Wing, shared with Fox News Digital that the person listed on the boarding pass is entitled to the seat assigned to them. "[Flyers] may not be able to get what they want from the airline when reserving seats, or the airline may want a fee for the seats they want and the passenger doesn't want to pay — so they'll try their luck on board," said Leff.

One traveller recounted their encounter with a "seat squatter" on Reddit, posting in the "r/delta" forum under the title, My First Class Seat Squatter. "After the boarding door closed, an agent informed me that a first-class seat, 3A, was available since someone didn't show up. Score," the user shared in their post.

However, upon reaching the seat, they noticed a woman already occupying it. "I assumed the system was mistaken and that the original passenger had made the flight. To be sure, I checked with the attendant, who confirmed that 3A was now mine," the traveller explained. The user alleged that "the woman had simply spotted an open seat in first class and decided to try her luck by sitting there."

How seat squatters ruin flight experience?

The Redditor further revealed that while the woman occupied the seat, she even ordered a beer, which ended up being delivered to the rightful seat owner, who "gladly drank it." In another instance shared on the "r/unitedairlines" forum, a flyer recounted an encounter with a "seat squatter." "Midway through my flight, a swarm of FAs [flight attendants] approached the woman seated across from me. Turns out, she had sneaked into the seat a few hours in, and the main FA had only just caught on," the Redditor wrote.

Users flooded the comments section with reactions to these audacious seat squatters. One user remarked, "I would be so ashamed to be caught for something like this in the confined space of a plane on a long trip." Another chimed in, "Ah, the thought of being confronted for doing that gives me anxiety, lol."

Meanwhile, a post titled "Main Extra Squatter" in the "r/americanairlines" subreddit shared yet another tale of a sneaky seat swap. The passenger recounted, "I booked a Main Extra seat near departure because I saw an empty row and thought I'd take advantage of a whole row to myself." But their plan took an unexpected turn: "Upon boarding and just before the door was closed, a person came along and sat in the seat I had presumed was empty."

Ways to avoid it

The Redditor initially thought the seat had been booked last-minute and suspected nothing unusual—until a flight attendant intervened. The flyer occupying the seat couldn't produce a ticket for it, raising eyebrows. "The FA comes back, asks my neighbour their name again, and then calls them out for being 10 rows ahead of their assigned seat," the Redditor shared.

Surprisingly, the situation took an unexpected turn. "The FA pauses a moment before saying, 'Ah, you can just stay there,' and walks away," the user continued. "After all the lies and posturing my neighbour gave, they weren't relocated to their actual seat."

Leff proposed a more straightforward approach for travellers hoping to switch seats: just ask politely. "Have a compelling reason that will resonate with the person you're asking, and offer something decent in return so it isn't a huge inconvenience for them," he advised. He emphasized the importance of a fair exchange, saying, "You need decent trade bait! Don't offer a middle seat in the back for an extra legroom aisle."