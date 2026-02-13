Top 5 warning signs of colon cancer that you need to recognise: Gastroenterologist reveals

Colon cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the colon, the first and longest part of the large intestine. According to the Mayo Clinic website, it is more common in older adults but can happen at any age. Polyps formed in the colon can turn cancerous over time. (Pixabay)

The disease usually begins with the formation of a small clump of cells called polyps inside the colon. While not all polyps are cancerous, some can turn malignant over time. In case it does, available treatments to control the disease include surgery, radiation therapy and medicines.

It is also possible to screen for polyps and remove them to help prevent cancer in the first place. However, since polyps do not usually cause symptoms, screening should be done at regular intervals.

Taking to Instagram on February 13, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, highlighted five signs that individuals would do well to recognise to help detect colon cancer early.