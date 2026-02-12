Did you know what the best age to get the HPV vaccine is? Oxford-trained embryologist explains
The effectiveness and required dosage of HPV vaccines change depending on the age of the receiver, shares Dr Tanaya Narendra.
While celebrating the week of love, it is important to be mindful of health. And that includes being protected from sexually transmitted infections and diseases. One of the most common among them is the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.
Also Read | Cardiologist says ‘total cholesterol is not the number that matters’; shares 6 markers that predict heart disease risk
According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are more than 40 strains of HPV that can be transmitted through sex. While healthy immune systems can often fight off the virus, some infections do not go away.
Some strains can cause genital warts, while others can cause cancers affecting the genital region, and even the mouth, throat, head and neck, as per the Mayo Clinic. Fortunately, there are vaccines available that can help prevent HPV infections.
Taking to Instagram on January 30, Dr Tanaya Narendra, an Oxford-trained embryologist, medical doctor, sexual health educator and scientist who is popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media, answered four commonly asked questions about HPV vaccines to help people make an informed choice.
1. When can one take the HPV vaccine?
Any person between the ages of nine and forty-five should take the HPV vaccine, shared Dr Cuterus. The vaccine works for men, women, intersex, and transgender individuals. However, the vaccine does not work on people over the age of 45. In that case, people should be getting pap smears regularly.
2. What is the best age to get the HPV vaccine?
The best age to get vaccinated for HPV is between nine and fifteen years, when the vaccination is cheapest and most effective. However, those who have not should also consider getting it after the age of 15, as it helps prevent many cancers.
According to Dr Cuterus, people who lead an active sex life can also opt to get vaccinated, as it still provides some protection.
3. How much does the HPV vaccine cost?
The cost of the HPV vaccine depends on the brand, shared Dr Cuterus. The Indian brands are cheaper and cost around ₹2000 per dose. They offer protection from four cancer-causing strains of HPV.
Foreign brands are more expensive and can cost ₹4500 or ₹9800 per dose, depending on the number of strains they protect against, four or nine.
4. What is the required dosage of the HPV vaccine?
If the HPV vaccine is taken between the ages of nine and fifteen, two doses are required. However, if vaccination is done between 15 and 45 years of age, three doses are required.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.