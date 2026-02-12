Did you know what the best age to get the HPV vaccine is? Oxford-trained embryologist explains

While celebrating the week of love, it is important to be mindful of health. And that includes being protected from sexually transmitted infections and diseases. One of the most common among them is the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Anyone between the ages of nine and forty-five can get vaccinated for HPV, shares Dr Cuterus. (Pexel)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are more than 40 strains of HPV that can be transmitted through sex. While healthy immune systems can often fight off the virus, some infections do not go away.

Some strains can cause genital warts, while others can cause cancers affecting the genital region, and even the mouth, throat, head and neck, as per the Mayo Clinic. Fortunately, there are vaccines available that can help prevent HPV infections.

Taking to Instagram on January 30, Dr Tanaya Narendra, an Oxford-trained embryologist, medical doctor, sexual health educator and scientist who is popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media, answered four commonly asked questions about HPV vaccines to help people make an informed choice.