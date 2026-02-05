Gastroenterologist reveals if drinking instant black coffee causes cancer: ‘To reach harmful levels you need to drink…’

Busting the myth that instant coffee causes cancer, the gastroenterologist stated, “This claim is a floating myth, missing context. Yes, instant coffee contains acrylamide, but reaching harmful levels would require 7 to 8 pouches a day or nonstop intake for 20 to 25 hours, highly unrealistic.”

Despite this, many influencers recently spread the news that consuming instant coffee, which is often the preferred choice for many, could lead to cancer. But does instant coffee really cause cancer? Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience, Fortis Vasant Kunj, revealed the truth in a February 4 Instagram clip.

Coffee is often treated as the elixir for the liver. Many health experts and doctors suggest that consuming coffee can even help reverse fatty liver disease. According to data from the National Institutes of Health , consuming ≥2 cups of coffee daily protects against the progression of almost all forms of liver disease.

He added, “In normal amounts, coffee is linked to better liver health, lower risk of fatty liver and cirrhosis, and potential heart benefits. As always, dose, not fear, decides risk.”

Acrylamide and the false danger Calling the correlation between cancer and instant coffee ‘the biggest myth of 2025,’ the gastroenterologist explained that the many claims stating that drinking instant coffee can lead to cancer depend on the fact that these sachets often contain acrylamide. They state that drinking acrylamide causes cancer.

The gastroenterologist clarified, “Yes, instant coffee pouches do contain more acrylamide than freshly brewed or ground coffee, but to reach toxic levels, you would have to drink 8-10 instant coffee pouches.” And the maximum number any regular coffee drinker generally goes for is 2 to 3 pouches, which makes the danger posed by acrylamide negligible.

He also highlighted the many benefits regular black coffee drinkers have been shown to have, including a lower risk of fatty liver, liver fibrosis, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Lastly, Dr Vatsya advised, “Consume 2-4 cups regularly, and don't believe in these myths.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.