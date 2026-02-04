Physician reveals the best exercise that beats long walks in managing blood sugar levels: ‘Do it every 45 minutes’

The study found that during an 8.5-hour sedentary session, performing a repeated set of squats every 45 minutes could help decrease the total excursion in blood sugar compared to a single 30-minute walk.

In a January 6 Instagram post, Dr Austin Perlmutter, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician and New York Times bestselling author, highlighted a recent study in overweight men which demonstrated that squats help manage blood glucose better than walking.

When it comes to exercise for blood sugar regulation, we may be getting it wrong. Doctors and health experts often recommend after-meal walks to manage blood sugar levels. Though walking is an effective form of exercise, what if there is something even better?

According to the physician, the study found that different exercises have different effects on blood sugar regulation. “This has implications for brain health and overall health,” the physician noted.

The study divided the men into four groups. One group of men sat around for 8.5 hours, which is typical of what most people do. Another group of men was allowed to walk for 30 minutes at a time during this eight-and-a-half-hour window.

The third group of men, every 45 minutes, was able to walk for 3 minutes. Lastly, the men in the last group performed about 10 body-weight squats every 45 minutes. The study examined the effects of these different types of exercise on markers of blood sugar.

The result The study reveals two important findings: “The first is that doing these exercise snacks, either squats or short walks, is better for regulating blood sugar than doing one 30-minute walk in an eight-and-a-half-hour period,” the physician explained.

Additionally, the second finding is that blood sugar regulation correlates with activation of the gluteus maximus and quadriceps, suggesting that activating these muscle groups may be key to blood sugar regulation.

The physician emphasised that the study shows it is more optimal to do repeated bouts of exercise throughout the day rather than just one chunk at the start or end of your workday.

“Now, that may not always be feasible for everyone, but what I love about this study is that it looked at different forms of exercise snacks. Whether it's doing a couple of squats each day or getting a short walk in every little bit, the bottom line is that your body seems to benefit, specifically from a metabolic perspective, from getting these exercise snacks in. And that may have implications for brain health because we know that metabolism and brain health are tightly linked,” he emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.