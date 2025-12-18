Vascular surgeon shares ‘sedentary survival guide’ for people whose job requires them to sit for long hours

For many people, long hours at a desk or behind the wheel are simply part of the job - but staying seated for too long can quietly damage your circulation. Prolonged sitting slows blood flow, allows blood to pool in the legs, and increases the risk of dangerous clots that can raise the likelihood of cardiovascular complications. The good news is that these effects aren’t inevitable, and a few simple, consistent habits can go a long way in protecting your vascular health. Sitting for too long can impact your circulation.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Standing all day at work? Vascular surgeon shares 3 simple habits to protect your legs from chronic damage

Dr Rema Malik, a vascular surgeon and health educator based in Houston, Texas, has shared a “sedentary survival guide” outlining three key strategies for people who spend long hours sitting at work. In an Instagram video posted on December 9, the vascular surgeon highlights, “To every programmer, truck driver, and office hero in Houston who is currently glued to a chair...this is your Monday morning wake-up call. ​As a vascular surgeon, I need you to understand one thing: Your chair is a vascular hazard.”

What happens when you sit for too long?

Dr Malik highlights that sitting continuously for eight, 10 or even 12 hours effectively shuts down one of the body’s most important pumps - the calf muscles, often referred to as the “second heart.” She explains, “Without that pump working, blood fights gravity, pools in your lower legs, and creates a stagnant environment where blood clots (DVT) love to form.”

Sedentary survival guide

The vascular surgeon shares a “sedentary survival guide”, outlining three essential steps to keep your calf muscles active and functioning effectively.

The “one hour reset” rule

Dr Malik emphasises the importance of standing up at least once every hour, noting that when you sit still for too long, gravity inevitably takes over - making regular movement essential to break the cycle. She recommends, “Set an alarm. Every 60 minutes, stand up. Walk to the printer, pace while on a call, or just do a lap around the truck. 60 seconds of movement buys you an hour of safety.”

The “under-desk workout”

The vascular surgeon recommends doing quick ankle flexes under your desk every 30 minutes to help maintain healthy blood flow and keep the calf muscles engaged. She highlights, “Stuck in a Zoom meeting or traffic? You can still pump blood. Perform 30 rapid ankle flexes (toes up, toes down) every 30 minutes. This manually forces blood out of the calf and back to the heart.”

The “fluid shield”

Dr Malik also stresses the importance of staying well hydrated, explaining that dehydration thickens the blood and increases the risk of faster clot formation. She explains, “Thick, dehydrated blood clots faster. If you are drinking coffee, you must match it with water. Aim for clear hydration throughout the shift to keep your blood viscosity low.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.