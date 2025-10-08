Standing all day at work? Vascular surgeon shares 3 simple habits to protect your legs from chronic damage

Whether you’re a nurse rushing between patients, a teacher standing through back-to-back classes, or a hairstylist on your feet all day, long hours of standing can silently take a toll on your leg health. Prolonged standing reduces circulation and puts constant pressure on your veins, which over time can lead to swelling, discomfort, or even chronic conditions like varicose veins. Standing for long durations can take a toll on your legs, causing long-term damage if you don't take care of them.(Pexel)

Dr Rema Malik, a vascular surgeon and health educator from Houston, Texas, shares essential daily practices for those who spend long hours on their feet. In an Instagram video posted on October 6, she highlights three non-negotiable rules to protect your legs from cumulative damage that can lead to chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins, especially for people whose jobs demand standing for eight to ten hours a day. By the end of such long shifts, your legs can feel heavy, achy, or swollen, and Dr Malik explains how these simple rules can help prevent burnout and keep your veins healthy in the long run.

Compression is your uniform

According to Dr Malik, if you stand on your feet for long durations, using compression socks is not optional, but essential. She explains, “Medical-grade (15-20 mmHg) compression socks are the single most important piece of gear you can wear. They are your first line of defense against the constant pull of gravity.”

Mid-shift reset

The surgeon suggests taking just two minutes from your break to do simple leg movements instead of remaining seated - a small move that can make a big difference. Dr Malik says, “Do 20 deep calf raises and 10 ankle rotations in each direction. This is a mandatory reboot for your "Second Heart" to pump out stagnant blood.”

10-minute post-shift drain

The surgeon recommends setting aside just 10 minutes after you get home to counter the effects of gravitational pressure on your legs and boost circulation. She advises, “The second you get home - before you do anything else - lie down and put your legs up the wall for 10 minutes. This immediately reverses the gravitational pull of the day and provides instant relief.”

