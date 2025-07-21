Cardiologist reveals if Donald Trump's health condition is serious: Chronic venous insufficiency symptoms may worsen...

US president Donald Trump, 79, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), according to the White House. This diagnosis came after Trump noticed mild swelling in his lower legs, leading to vascular tests and an ultrasound of his legs. According to White House press secretary, Trump's physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, noted that CVI is 'benign and common' in people over 70. But what exactly is Trump's vein condition, chronic venous insufficiency, and how serious is it? Also read | White House addresses Trump’s heart health amid swollen ankles speculation US President Donald Trump's health has been a topic of discussion recently. (File Photo/ AP)

What happens if CVI is left untreated

To find out, we spoke to Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery, heart and lung transplant surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

He told HT Lifestyle, “The symptoms of CVI often start gradually and may worsen over time. Common signs include swelling in the lower legs and ankles (especially after prolonged standing), aching or cramping, a feeling of heaviness or tiredness in the legs, and visible varicose veins. As the condition progresses, skin changes such as darkening, dryness, or itchiness may develop. In severe cases, ulcers (venous leg ulcers) may form around the ankles, which are slow to heal and prone to infection.”

While CVI isn't typically considered serious in terms of being life-threatening, but it can be painful and affect your quality of life. According to Dr Goel, “If left untreated, CVI can significantly impact quality of life and may lead to complications such as skin infections (cellulitis), leg ulcers, or deep vein thrombosis. However, with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, the condition can be well-managed.”

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

Dr Goel said, “Chronic venous insufficiency is a long-term condition in which the veins in the legs are unable to efficiently return blood to the heart. This happens when the valves in the veins — responsible for keeping blood flowing in one direction — become damaged or weak, leading to blood pooling in the legs. Over time, this can cause a range of uncomfortable and potentially serious symptoms.”

CVI most commonly affects the lower legs and is more likely to occur in people over the age of 50, especially women, he added, and said: “Risk factors include a family history of vein disorders, obesity, pregnancy, prolonged standing or sitting, previous leg injuries, and a history of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).”

The goal of treatment is to ease symptoms

Dr Goel said, “Treatment for CVI focuses on improving blood flow and relieving symptoms. Conservative management includes lifestyle changes like regular exercise (especially walking), leg elevation, weight management, and avoiding long periods of standing or sitting. Compression stockings are often recommended to help reduce swelling and support vein function. For more severe cases, medical procedures such as sclerotherapy, laser therapy, or vein stripping may be needed to close or remove damaged veins.”

He added that preventing CVI involves maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, avoiding smoking, and taking regular breaks to stretch and move when sitting or standing for extended periods: “Recognising the signs early and seeking medical attention can help prevent progression and improve long-term outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.