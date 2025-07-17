Cardiologist explains possible cause of Donald Trump’s swollen ankles, bruises: Blood clotting, liver disease, arthritis

There's been speculation about US President Donald Trump's health due to his 'swollen' feet as well as him dragging his feet in recent videos. Trump's swollen feet, specifically his ankles, and 'bruised' hands were noticed in photos taken at the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025. Also read | Trump tried to cover up his mysterious bruise? New photo surfaces Donald Trump was spotted with 'swollen ankles and bruised hands' at the FIFA Club World Cup. (Reuters and X/ The Maine Wonk)

The photos sparked health concerns and speculation on social media, with some users referencing 'cankles' and others mentioning potential serious health issues. While Trump or his team have not officially explained the reason for the swelling, doctors shared some possible causes in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Mahesh Agarwal, interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar said, “The body often sends out early distress signals, and ignoring them could delay crucial diagnoses. Symptoms like swollen ankles, unexplained bruises, or a persistent limp may appear minor, but they could be the body’s way of signalling something more serious beneath the surface.”

Dr Agarwal added, “While occasional swelling or bruising may be harmless, recurring or unexplained symptoms deserve attention. A timely medical evaluation can help uncover underlying causes and prevent complications. Your body whispers before it screams — listen early.”

Possible causes of swollen feet

Dr Agarwal broke down what these signs could mean and when to seek help. Sharing possible causes of swollen ankles, he said, “Mild ankle swelling can occur after prolonged standing, sitting, or during pregnancy. However, persistent or worsening swelling might signal fluid retention from heart failure, kidney disease, or chronic venous insufficiency. Inflammatory conditions like arthritis, or even blood clots (deep vein thrombosis), can also cause localised swelling, often with pain and redness.”

Dr Sunil Havannavar, senior consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, shared that swollen ankles, ‘medically referred to as pedal edema or lower limb swelling’, are often caused by excessive fluid retention in the body. This can happen due to a variety of underlying health conditions.

“One of the most common causes is liver disease, especially cirrhosis, where there is decreased production of albumin, a protein that helps maintain fluid balance in the blood. A drop in albumin can lead to fluid leaking into the surrounding tissues, resulting in swelling,” he said.

Dr Havannavar added, “Another possible reason is protein loss through urine, known as proteinuria, which may indicate renal or kidney-related issues. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, they may allow too much protein to escape into the urine, which again disturbs the fluid balance in the body.”

According to him, “A third and common cause is cardiac-related issues, particularly congestive cardiac failure (CCF). In CCF, the heart’s reduced ability to pump blood effectively leads to increased back pressure in the veins, causing fluid to accumulate in the legs and feet.”

Dr Havannavar further reacted to the speculation over Trump's health, and said, “It is important to emphasise that drawing conclusions from a single picture especially one shared publicly is not appropriate. A thorough clinical examination and evaluation is essential before making any diagnosis or assumption. In this specific case, considering the person's age, the bruise visible on the hand appears insignificant. Bruising alone, without further clinical context, should not be used to assume any major health issue.”

Possible causes of Trump's ‘bruises and limping’

Speaking of unexplained bruises, Dr Agarwal said, “Bruises that appear without a clear reason shouldn’t be ignored. They may indicate issues with blood clotting or platelet disorders or even be a side effect of certain medications like blood thinners or steroids. In rare cases, frequent bruising could be linked to liver disease, leukaemia, or vitamin deficiencies (especially C and K).”

Highlighting what could cause limping or gait changes, he added, “A limp, especially when not linked to a known injury, may arise from joint disorders like osteoarthritis, muscle weakness, nerve damage (sciatica or neuropathy), or even early signs of stroke. In children, limping should always be evaluated promptly, as it could signal hip problems or infections.”

Orthopedic surgeon's take on Trump's condition

Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant, orthopedic and joint replacement surgery, robotic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals also told HT Lifestyle that a swollen foot can result from a wide range of causes, ranging from minor issues to more serious health concerns.

“One of the most common causes is prolonged standing or sitting, especially in one position, which can lead to fluid pooling in the lower extremities due to gravity. Injuries such as sprains, strains, or fractures can also cause localised swelling as part of the body’s natural inflammatory response. Infections, particularly bacterial infections like cellulitis, often lead to swelling, redness, warmth, and pain — especially in individuals with diabetes or weakened immune systems,” he said.

He added, “Circulatory issues are another frequent cause. Conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency occur when the veins in the legs fail to return blood efficiently to the heart, causing fluid to accumulate in the feet and ankles. More seriously, a blood clot in the deep veins of the leg, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), can cause sudden and painful swelling in one foot or leg, and requires immediate medical attention. Swelling can also be a sign of underlying systemic conditions like heart failure, liver disease, or kidney disease, all of which can lead to fluid retention in various parts of the body, including the feet.”

Dr Vaishya explained that 'certain medications are associated with swelling as a side effect'. “These include blood pressure drugs such as calcium channel blockers, steroids, some antidepressants, and hormone therapies. Lifestyle factors such as a high salt diet and obesity can further contribute to fluid buildup in the lower limbs. In pregnant individuals, foot swelling is common, especially in the later stages, although sudden or severe swelling may signal a serious complication like preeclampsia.”

Other potential causes include gout, Dr Vaishya said, which results from uric acid crystal buildup in the joints, lymphedema, a condition involving blockage or damage to the lymphatic system, and even allergic reactions or insect bites.

“Because swelling can range from a harmless reaction to a sign of a life-threatening issue, it’s important to monitor the symptoms. If the swelling is sudden, one-sided, painful, or accompanied by symptoms like fever or shortness of breath, seeking prompt medical attention is essential,” Dr Vaishya said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.