President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a vein condition called chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), the White House announced on Thursday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the 79-year-old recently noticed swelling in his legs and underwent testing. The condition was caught in a diagnostic vascular study and an ultrasound of his legs, Leavitt revealed. President Trump said at a White House meeting Monday that he would be fine with not striking any trade deals at all.(AP)

Chronic venous insufficiency is a common condition that affects 40% of the people in the US, with men being more prone than women, according to a study by the Society for Vascular Surgery. As per the Cleveland Clinic, CVI occurs when the veins in the legs are damaged and cannot manage blood flow as well as they should. As a result, it becomes difficult for the blood in the legs to reach the heart.

The update from Press Secretary Leavitt came amidst media reports of Donald Trump's swollen ankles and bruises on his hand. The latter, especially, sparked massive speculation about his health after being caught during many of Trump daily public handshakes.

During her comments on the POTUS's health, Leavitt took a slight dig at the media, criticizing their coverage of his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” Despite the diagnosis, the "President remains in excellent health," Leavitt told reporters.

How serious is Trump's condition?

The Cleveland Clinic states that chronic venous insufficiency is not a debilitating condition, and President Trump should be able to carry on his duties normally, albeit with some discomfort. Notably, damage to the veins caused by CVI cannot be reversed, but treatment can help manage the symptoms and patients can lead a better life.

Thus, despite the diagnosis, Trump's condition seems under control, as Leavitt told reporters that the tests showed that the condition was “within normal limits” and an echocardiogram of the President showed that he exhibited “normal cardiac structure and function.”