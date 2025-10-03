Surgeon explains why women shouldn't ignore leg pain at night: ‘Reflects deeper problems in the circulation…’

Varicose veins are often dismissed as a cosmetic concern, but for many women, they are more than just unsightly veins - they signal underlying vascular issues that can affect comfort and mobility. Despite experiencing aching, heaviness, or throbbing in their legs, women frequently ignore these symptoms, focusing instead on appearance or daily responsibilities. Dr Pankaj Sharma advises against ignoring leg pain because it could lead to further complications.(Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Sharma - the director of the Department of General, Laparoscopic, Bariatric and Robotic surgery at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh and the founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi - explains why women are more prone to developing varicose veins. He outlines effective lifestyle measures and minimally invasive surgical options for managing the condition, while emphasising that varicose veins are not just a cosmetic concern - they require timely medical attention.

What are varicose veins?

“Varicose veins are far more than a surface issue; they reflect deeper problems in the circulation of the legs,” explains Dr Sharma. “When the veins’ valves are defective, there happens pooling of blood in veins, which increases pressure. This flow is what we call venous insufficiency.” Aching, throbbing, or heavy sensation in the legs at the end of the day, especially for women, accompanied by visible bluish, bulging veins, are common symptoms of varicose veins, and what begins as cosmetic concerns can eventually affect mobility, sleep and overall quality of life.

Why are women at higher risk?

Women are especially susceptible due to a mix of biological and lifestyle factors. Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives, and menopause can affect vein wall elasticity. Prolonged periods of standing - whether at work or while managing household chores - further worsen the risk. Additionally, obesity, which is often more common among women balancing sedentary jobs and family responsibilities, adds another layer of vulnerability. According to Dr Sharma, “I often see women in their 30s and 40s who come with complaints of heaviness in legs at night. By then, they’ve usually lived with the discomfort for years, dismissing it as normal tiredness. Unfortunately, delaying evaluation only worsens the condition.”

Symptoms that shouldn’t be ignored

Besides visibly twisted veins on the legs, Dr Sharma flags the following as the symptoms of varicose veins.

Burning or throbbing pain, especially at night

Swelling in ankles and feet

Restless legs or cramping

Skin discoloration or dryness around the ankles

In severe cases, development of ulcers near the ankle

He also highlights that even though these may appear harmless in the early stages, untreated varicose veins may lead to complications such as chronic venous insufficiency, skin infections, or even deep vein thrombosis.

Lifestyle management and relief

Initial management typically focuses on lifestyle adjustments. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying active through exercises like walking or swimming, avoiding prolonged periods of standing or sitting, and elevating the legs while resting can offer substantial relief. Dr Sharma notes, “Simple steps like stretching your legs during long hours at a desk, or avoiding high heels for extended periods, go a long way. Women are often so focused on family needs that they neglect their own symptoms until the pain becomes unbearable.” Additionally, he recommends compression stockings to support vein health and improve circulation.

Surgical and minimally invasive solutions

For women whose symptoms persist despite lifestyle modifications, modern surgical options are highly effective and Dr Sharma recommends Laser Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and many other minimally invasive methods. It treats varicose veins by converting radio wave energy into heat and closing the unhealthy vein, which is then absorbed by the body. “It allows greater precision, smaller incisions, less pain, less scarring and a quicker return to routine activities - something especially important for working women and homemakers who cannot afford prolonged downtime,” explains Dr. Pankaj Sharma.

Breaking the stigma

Women often hesitate to seek medical treatment, perceiving varicose veins as a cosmetic flaw rather than a medical condition. Dr Sharma stresses that awareness is the key - recognising early symptoms and consulting a specialist can prevent further complications and improve quality of life.

Varicose veins are not merely a cosmetic nuisance; they represent an underlying vascular condition that deserves timely attention. With today’s advanced minimally invasive techniques, women no longer need to live with chronic pain or discomfort, according to Dr Sharma. “Leg pain and visible veins are your body’s way of asking for care. Early intervention can not only prevent complications but also restore confidence and comfort in daily life,” he highlights.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.