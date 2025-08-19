Surgeon warns ‘your 9-5 desk job could silently damage your veins’; shares simple tips to keep legs and veins safe

Sitting for long hours at your desk or standing on your feet all day might seem harmless, but your 9-5 routine could silently be straining your veins. Vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia, in his August 16 Instagram post, explains how everyday work habits contribute to varicose veins and shares simple changes you can make to protect your vein health. (Also read: Surgeon says ‘high blood pressure often has no symptoms'; lists 5 early warning signs to watch before it gets serious ) Simple changes can protect your veins from daily work strain, doctor advises. (Unsplash)

“Sitting for 8+ hours a day might look like just another part of your 9-5 grind, but your veins might be silently screaming for help,” warned Dr Sumit in his caption. “Prolonged sitting slows blood circulation, increases pressure in your veins, and over time, raises your risk of serious vein problems.”

What happens when blood flow slows down too much

Leg swelling: Poor circulation can cause uncomfortable fluid buildup in your legs.

Poor circulation can cause uncomfortable fluid buildup in your legs. Increased clot risk: Blood stagnation heightens the chances of dangerous clots.

Blood stagnation heightens the chances of dangerous clots. Varicose veins: Weak vein walls may lead to painful, bulging veins that only worsen with time.

Small daily tweaks for healthier veins

Stand and stretch every 30–60 minutes to improve blood flow

Walk around for a few minutes each hour instead of staying glued to your desk

Do simple ankle pumps and leg movements while seated

Stay hydrated to keep your circulation running smoothly

Consider compression socks if you’re at higher risk

Dr Sumit added, “If you’re already noticing persistent swelling, leg pain, or visible vein changes, don’t ignore the signs. It’s best to consult a vascular surgeon early rather than wait until it becomes serious.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.