Surgeon warns ‘your 9-5 desk job could silently damage your veins’; shares simple tips to keep legs and veins safe
Think desk jobs are harmless? A surgeon warns about vein health risks from prolonged sitting and shares simple fixes to protect your legs.
Sitting for long hours at your desk or standing on your feet all day might seem harmless, but your 9-5 routine could silently be straining your veins. Vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia, in his August 16 Instagram post, explains how everyday work habits contribute to varicose veins and shares simple changes you can make to protect your vein health. (Also read: Surgeon says ‘high blood pressure often has no symptoms'; lists 5 early warning signs to watch before it gets serious )
“Sitting for 8+ hours a day might look like just another part of your 9-5 grind, but your veins might be silently screaming for help,” warned Dr Sumit in his caption. “Prolonged sitting slows blood circulation, increases pressure in your veins, and over time, raises your risk of serious vein problems.”
What happens when blood flow slows down too much
- Leg swelling: Poor circulation can cause uncomfortable fluid buildup in your legs.
- Increased clot risk: Blood stagnation heightens the chances of dangerous clots.
- Varicose veins: Weak vein walls may lead to painful, bulging veins that only worsen with time.
Small daily tweaks for healthier veins
- Stand and stretch every 30–60 minutes to improve blood flow
- Walk around for a few minutes each hour instead of staying glued to your desk
- Do simple ankle pumps and leg movements while seated
- Stay hydrated to keep your circulation running smoothly
- Consider compression socks if you’re at higher risk
Dr Sumit added, “If you’re already noticing persistent swelling, leg pain, or visible vein changes, don’t ignore the signs. It’s best to consult a vascular surgeon early rather than wait until it becomes serious.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
