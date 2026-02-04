Doomscrolling on the toilet for 30 minutes? Neurologist shares why a 50-year-old man fainted after a long bathroom break

Dr Bing, a neurologist, biostatistician, brain-health advocate, and health content creator, is breaking down the exact reason why spending excessive time sitting on the toilet doomscrolling can be far more harmful than it seems. In an Instagram video shared on February 3, the neurologist explains how this everyday habit can disrupt blood flow, strain the nervous system , and put both brain and heart health at risk - even leading to fainting and brain bleeds.

If sitting on the toilet for 20-30 minutes with your phone in hand feels like part of your daily routine, consider this your sign to stop. What seems like harmless doomscrolling during bathroom breaks may actually be putting unnecessary strain on your body - especially your brain and heart. Experts warn that bathroom time should be short and functional, not a scrolling session, and lingering too long can trigger health risks most people never see coming.

What happens when you sit on the toilet for too long? According to Dr Bing, sitting on the toilet for prolonged periods and then standing up abruptly can be dangerous. He explains that the sudden change in position can cause a sharp drop in blood flow to the brain, triggering fainting - and in rare but serious cases, even increasing the risk of a brain bleed.

He illustrates the risk by pointing to a CAT scan image of one of his patients - a 50-year-old man who fainted after sitting on the toilet for nearly 30 minutes. The neurologist highlights, “This is unfortunately what can happen to your brain if you sit on the toilet for too long and get up all of a sudden. This is a CAT scan of the brain right here. And what you see, this white part is not normal and that's actually a bleed - what we call subdural haematoma. I once saw a 50-year-old man that fainted after sitting on the toilet for 30 minutes. He fell down, he hit his head and when he was brought in by his wife, we found that he had a head bleed.”

Dr Bing explains that when you sit for prolonged periods, gravity causes a significant amount of blood to pool in the legs. Standing up suddenly then triggers an abrupt shift in blood flow, temporarily reducing the supply of blood to the brain - a mechanism that can easily lead to fainting.

He states, “Prolonged sitting allows gravity to pull the blood into your legs. And when you stand up suddenly, there is a redistribution of the blood throughout your entire body. And when there is not enough blood going into your brain, you can pass out from that.”

How long is too long? Dr Bing points out that there is no single time limit that applies to everyone when it comes to sitting on the toilet for too long. How much is “too long,” he explains, depends on several individual factors - including hydration levels, blood pressure regulation, and how well a person’s autonomic nervous system responds to postural changes.

He explains, “That depends on the person and how much water you had to drink, how good your autonomic system is, how conditioned you are, and other factors. When you go to the bathroom, whether it's going number one or number two, that itself can trigger a reflex syncope or what we call vasovagal syncope, and syncope is just a fancy word for passing out.”

How you poop matters The neurologist also adds that excessive straining while passing stools can have indirect but significant effects on the heart, as it disrupts normal blood pressure regulation, alters blood flow, and triggers abrupt changes in heart rate.

Dr Bing explains, “When you strain really hard, when you poop - what we call the valsalva maneuver - you can cause your blood vessels to expand and cause your heart rate to drop and this would then lead to less blood going into your brain. On top of that, when you strain, a lot of pressure can build up in your chest and less blood is then able to return to your heart, which then is another risk factor for decreased blood flow to your brain when you suddenly stand up.”

Keep bathroom breaks quick He advises keeping bathroom time brief and purposeful, and recommends leaving your phone outside the bathroom - not just to avoid prolonged sitting, but to give your brain a much-needed mental break as well.

Dr Bing highlights, “Unless you have a bowel issue that always keeps you on the toilet for a long time, for the rest of us, when you do your business in the bathroom, you should try to make it quick. If you're having a hard time pooping, check the simple things like, are you drinking enough water or eating enough fibre? And consider putting your phone away and giving your brain a mental break.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.