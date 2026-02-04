Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist debunks myth that instant coffee causes cancer, shares how many cups to drink daily
According to Dr Vatsya, it is completely fine to drink instant black coffee every day without worrying about the risk of cancer.
When it comes to daily beverages, the popularity of coffee across the globe can rarely be contested. While coffee beans have been used to create hearty drinks for ages, the fast-paced modern life has contributed to the increasing popularity of instant coffee.
Traditionally, coffee is brewed from ground coffee beans that involve various steps such as grinding, brewing and filtering. While there are various methods that can be used, they require time and precision.
On the other hand, instant coffee is made by brewing real coffee beans, dehydrating them, and then processing them into a fine powder or granules. It can be prepared by simply adding hot water.
With people becoming more conscious about their health, a rumour was floated that instant coffee can increase the risk of cancer. Taking to Instagram on January 4, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, decided to put it to rest.
Debunking cancer link of instant coffee
“Black coffee causes cancer was one of the biggest myths of 2025,” claimed Dr Vatsya, before taking it upon himself to clear the air.
It has been stated that instant coffee pouches contain acrylamide, which causes cancer upon being ingested. It is true that instant coffee has a greater concentration of acrylamide than freshly brewed or ground coffee, acknowledged Dr Vatsya.
However, in order to reach the toxic level, one has to drink eight to ten instant coffee pouches every day, or drink for 20 to 25 hours straight. Both scenarios appear highly unlikely.
Health benefits of drinking coffee
Regular black coffee drinkers have shown lower risks for the following diseases:
- Fatty liver
- Liver fibrosis
- Liver cirrhosis
- Liver cancer
As such, it is perfectly healthy to consume two to four cups of coffee every day without paying attention to the myths, noted Dr Vatsya.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
