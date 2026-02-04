Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist debunks myth that instant coffee causes cancer, shares how many cups to drink daily

When it comes to daily beverages, the popularity of coffee across the globe can rarely be contested. While coffee beans have been used to create hearty drinks for ages, the fast-paced modern life has contributed to the increasing popularity of instant coffee. Instant coffee contains a greater concentration of acrylamide, but not enough to be harmful to health, shares Dr Vatsya. (Unsplash)

Traditionally, coffee is brewed from ground coffee beans that involve various steps such as grinding, brewing and filtering. While there are various methods that can be used, they require time and precision.

On the other hand, instant coffee is made by brewing real coffee beans, dehydrating them, and then processing them into a fine powder or granules. It can be prepared by simply adding hot water.

With people becoming more conscious about their health, a rumour was floated that instant coffee can increase the risk of cancer. Taking to Instagram on January 4, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, decided to put it to rest.