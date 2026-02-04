World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologist shares 5 lifestyle tips to reduce cancer risk among young women

World Cancer Day 2026: February 4 marks World Cancer Day, which focuses on raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection and the importance of support for patients, caregivers and communities.



Among the many cancers affecting young women, cases are being reported at a concerning rate. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, followed by cervical cancer as the fourth most common and endometrial cancer as the sixth. The factors range from hormonal abnormalities to ovarian and uterine issues, leading to the rising incidence, spotlighting the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and preventive measures.



HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Asima Mukhopadhyay, consultant at Suraksha Diagnostic Limited, gynaecological oncologist and NHS consultant and director of KOLGOTRG ( Kolkata Gynaecological Oncology Trials and Translational Research Group.) She shared lifestyle habits that may be increasing cancer risks, while highlighting the statistics of cases being reported.



The oncologist disclosed the alarming trend: “Cancers such as breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers are increasing among young women in India, with more than 25% of breast cancer cases occurring in women under 40 years of age.”



She also revealed that over half of the cancer cases among Indian women are now seen in those below 50. If this trend continues, one of the most common cancer types in women, cervical cancer, could see a 50 per cent surge in prevalence and mortality. Dr Mukhopadhyay warned, urging a modification in lifestyle habits as the key risk contributors for cancer among women include: urbanisation, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, increased alcohol consumption, delayed childbirth, smoking, and reduced breastfeeding.



Particularly those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer require screening for early detection. The other risk factor also includes stigma around diagnosis, which the oncologist emphasised causes a delay in diagnosis, which further leads to complications.

Here are some of the lifestyle habits she urged to limit in order to keep yourself healthy and reduce cancer risks: