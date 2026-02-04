World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologist shares 5 lifestyle tips to reduce cancer risk among young women
World Cancer Day 2026: February 4 marks World Cancer Day, which focuses on raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection and the importance of support for patients, caregivers and communities.
Among the many cancers affecting young women, cases are being reported at a concerning rate. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, followed by cervical cancer as the fourth most common and endometrial cancer as the sixth. The factors range from hormonal abnormalities to ovarian and uterine issues, leading to the rising incidence, spotlighting the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and preventive measures.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Asima Mukhopadhyay, consultant at Suraksha Diagnostic Limited, gynaecological oncologist and NHS consultant and director of KOLGOTRG ( Kolkata Gynaecological Oncology Trials and Translational Research Group.) She shared lifestyle habits that may be increasing cancer risks, while highlighting the statistics of cases being reported.
The oncologist disclosed the alarming trend: “Cancers such as breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers are increasing among young women in India, with more than 25% of breast cancer cases occurring in women under 40 years of age.”
She also revealed that over half of the cancer cases among Indian women are now seen in those below 50. If this trend continues, one of the most common cancer types in women, cervical cancer, could see a 50 per cent surge in prevalence and mortality. Dr Mukhopadhyay warned, urging a modification in lifestyle habits as the key risk contributors for cancer among women include: urbanisation, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, increased alcohol consumption, delayed childbirth, smoking, and reduced breastfeeding.
Particularly those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer require screening for early detection. The other risk factor also includes stigma around diagnosis, which the oncologist emphasised causes a delay in diagnosis, which further leads to complications.
Here are some of the lifestyle habits she urged to limit in order to keep yourself healthy and reduce cancer risks:
1. Limiting alcohol, tobacco and caffeine Intake
- Alcohol and tobacco are known to increase the risk of cancer; lowering their consumption is recommended.
- Avoid self-medication with hormonal pills, unverified supplements, and weight loss products, as they cause hormonal imbalance.
- Avoid high caffeine intake, as it increases cancer risk by weakening the immune system due to sleep deprivation and aggravating acid reflux.
- Consume green tea in place of caffeine, as it is a good source of antioxidants, reducing cancer risk.
2. Maintaining a healthy weight
- Obesity major cause for metabolic abnormalities, including PCOS ( polycystic ovarian syndrome), infertility and endometrial cancer (Womb cancer)
- Regular physical activity is recommended to reduce the risk of cancer.
- At least 30-45 minutes of daily physical activities, such as yoga, brisk walking, cycling, and swimming, helps in staying physically active, regulating hormones, and boosting immunity.
3. Stress management
- Manage stress, get enough sleep.
- Practice mindfulness, meditation, and digital detox to support hormonal health and lower cancer risk in the long-term.
4. Diet
- One of the best ways to prevent cancer among young women in India is to follow a healthy diet filled with plenty of fruits, vegetables, plant-based foods, beans and whole grains.
- Limit intake of processed foods, including foods high in fats, calories, added sugars, and trans fats, along with red meat, saturated fats, and trans fat, refined grains.
5. Screening and vaccination
- Recommended to go through regular pap smears or HPV (Human Papillomavirus) testing starting at the age of 30 years, and breast self-exams.
- HPV vaccination and universal coverage of young girls aged 9 to 14 is recommended to prevent the risk of developing cervical cancer.
- Testing is recommended for those with a family history, as they can inherit genetic abnormalities like BRCA genes or mismatch repair proteins, which make them susceptible to developing cancer at an earlier age than the previous generation.
- Diagnostic tests, such as pelvic ultrasound and blood tests, such as Ca125, help detect cervical cancer.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
